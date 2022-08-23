Albert Pujols hits home run No. 693, ties Barry Bonds for obscure record

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Albert Pujols moved one step closer to the 700-home run club on Monday night and tied a record set by Barry Bonds.

The St. Louis Cardinals slugger hit home run No. 693 in the team’s 1-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs. He moved three home runs closer to trying Alex Rodriguez and is only seven home runs shy of becoming the fourth player to hit at least 700 home runs.

"I think at the end of the day you know you have to trust your work, and that's something that I do," the 42-year-old told reporters after the game. "I come out here, no matter where I'm playing, and continue to do my work for 22 years."

Pujols hit the home run off Drew Smyly. It was the 449th different pitcher he hit a home run off of, tying Bonds’ record. It was also Pujols’ 940th multi-hit game, snapping a tie with Paul Waner for 10th on the career list.

It was his seventh home run in his last 10 games and the 14th of his final season.

"I don’t think about [the different pitchers]," Pujols said, via MLB.com. "Hopefully, if I’m in the lineup [for Tuesday’s doubleheader], maybe I can hit another home run off someone who I haven’t faced. I do my homework, put in the work, trust the process and execute no matter who I’m facing."

Jordan Montgomery threw 99 pitches and held the Cubs scoreless. He struck out seven and did not issue a walk.

St. Louis moved to 70-51 and Chicago fell to 52-69.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.