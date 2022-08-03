Yankees acquire Harrison Bader from Cardinals in last-second deadline deal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Yankees made an interesting trade right before the deadline on Tuesday.

The Yankees acquired outfielder Harrison Bader and a player to be named later or cash considerations from the St. Louis Cardinals for left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery. The two teams announced the trade minutes before the 6 p.m. ET deadline.

New York greeted Bader in a tweet that read, "Welcome home."

Bader was born in Bronxville, N.Y. – about 10 miles north of Yankee Stadium. He attended Horace Mann School before going to Florida and eventually getting selected by the Cardinals in the third round of the MLB Draft in 2015.

The 28-year-old was in the middle of his sixth season and on the injury list when he was traded to New York. He was hitting .256 with a .673 OPS and five home runs. He finished sixth in National League Rookie of the Year voting in 2018 and won a Gold Glove Award in 2021.

MLB TRADE DEADLINE 2022: WINNERS AND LOSERS FROM BUSY DAY IN BASEBALL

The Cardinals acquired Montgomery, who has been pitching reasonably well for the Yankees.

The 29-year-old was 3-3 with a 3.69 ERA for the Yankees. In 21 starts, he struck out 97 batters.

New York made a few trades before the deadline. The team acquired Andrew Benintendi, Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino over the last week.

The Cardinals were in on a Juan Soto deal but reportedly refused to trade Dylan Carson in their package of prospects. St. Louis also acquired Jose Quintana.