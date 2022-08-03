Expand / Collapse search
New York Yankees
Published

Yankees acquire Harrison Bader from Cardinals in last-second deadline deal

Bader grew up right near Yankee Stadium

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The New York Yankees made an interesting trade right before the deadline on Tuesday.

The Yankees acquired outfielder Harrison Bader and a player to be named later or cash considerations from the St. Louis Cardinals for left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery. The two teams announced the trade minutes before the 6 p.m. ET deadline.

New York greeted Bader in a tweet that read, "Welcome home."

St. Louis Cardinals' Harrison Bader runs to first base after hitting a single against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning of a baseball game May 7, 2022, in San Francisco. 

St. Louis Cardinals' Harrison Bader runs to first base after hitting a single against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning of a baseball game May 7, 2022, in San Francisco.  (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)

Bader was born in Bronxville, N.Y. – about 10 miles north of Yankee Stadium. He attended Horace Mann School before going to Florida and eventually getting selected by the Cardinals in the third round of the MLB Draft in 2015.

The 28-year-old was in the middle of his sixth season and on the injury list when he was traded to New York. He was hitting .256 with a .673 OPS and five home runs. He finished sixth in National League Rookie of the Year voting in 2018 and won a Gold Glove Award in 2021.

St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader, #48, catches a fly ball hit by Pittsburgh Pirates' Hoy Park during the eighth inning in the second game of a baseball doubleheader Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in St. Louis.

St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader, #48, catches a fly ball hit by Pittsburgh Pirates' Hoy Park during the eighth inning in the second game of a baseball doubleheader Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

MLB TRADE DEADLINE 2022: WINNERS AND LOSERS FROM BUSY DAY IN BASEBALL

The Cardinals acquired Montgomery, who has been pitching reasonably well for the Yankees.

The 29-year-old was 3-3 with a 3.69 ERA for the Yankees. In 21 starts, he struck out 97 batters.

New York made a few trades before the deadline. The team acquired Andrew Benintendi, Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino over the last week.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery pauses before pitching against the Kansas City Royals during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 31, 2022, in New York.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery pauses before pitching against the Kansas City Royals during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

The Cardinals were in on a Juan Soto deal but reportedly refused to trade Dylan Carson in their package of prospects. St. Louis also acquired Jose Quintana.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.