Alabama researchers name new crab species after Nick Saban following discovery

Nick Saban's influence continues in Alabama even though he's no longer the Crimson Tide head coach.

This time, it has nothing to do with football. It involves an ancient species of crab.

Saban has been honored by the University of Alabama faculty, as archaeologists working for the school discovered an ancient species of crab and named it after the coach who led the Crimson Tide to six national titles.

"A team led by University of Alabama researchers have discovered several ancient crab and shrimp fossils from central Alabama – including one they have named after legendary football coach Nick Saban," a press release from the university read. "The crab's official name is Costacopluma nicksabani, but it can be called the Saban crab, for short."

The Saban crab was discovered in Lowndes County, Alabama, and is believed to have existed between 48 million and 87 million years ago.

It's also believed that crabs of this species survived after a meteorite struck Earth around 66 million years ago – the infamous event that led to the extinction of dinosaurs.

"The species name not only honors Nick Saban because he famously won six national and nine SEC championships with the Crimson Tide from 2007-2023, but his dedication to Nick's Kids Foundation continues to have a tremendously positive impact for children in Alabama and beyond," Adiel Klompmaker, the lead author of the study, said in a press release.

The Saban crab was the most common out of around 200 specimens discovered at the site in Lowndes County.

"The decapod crustacean fauna is quite remarkable and contains, in addition to the Saban crab, seven other species, including another new crab species, two other crabs, a hermit crab, and three burrowing shrimps," Klompmaker added. "We also erected one new crab and one new burrowing shrimp genus to better classify two species in the decapod tree of life."

This news comes as Saban will be returning to his old stomping grounds in Tuscaloosa this Saturday when his "College GameDay" crew on ESPN will host its pregame show on campus before the Crimson Tide face Vanderbilt.

Saban, who is already honored with a statue outside Bryant-Denny Stadium, will be honored during the game on Saturday as he's set to enter the College Football Hall of Fame.

