Alabama kicker Joseph Bulovas pens heartfelt letter after missing game-tying field goal vs. Auburn

Alabama lost a heart-breaker to rival Auburn in their Iron Bowl matchup on Saturday and Crimson Tide kicker Joseph Bulovas received some flak for missing a field goal that would have tied the game.

Bulovas’ field goal attempt hit the left upright in the middle of a 48-45 game. Alabama would eventually lose the game and potentially any chances of making the College Football Playoff. A disappointed Bulovas penned a letter to Crimson Tide fans apologizing for the missed kick.

MISSISSIPPI STATE PREVAILS AFTER EGG BOWL LEG-LIFT TAUNT COSTS OLE MISS OT

“After reflecting on the game, I just wanted to express my apologies to the entire Crimson Tide nation,” he wrote. “Nobody was more disappointed than myself. Regardless of the circumstances, that is a kick I should make in my sleep and nobody is as big of a critic as I am of myself. To the fans, my coaches, and my teammates; I promise you will never see a guy work as hard as I will for the entirety of my career because I owe that to all of you.

“I refuse to let this be anything more than a bump in the road and I’m confident I will come back better because of it. I wear my emotions on my sleeve and this one was hard to take to say the least, but I have confidence in this team and in myself and that’s what’s motivating going forward. I have and will always give it everything I’ve got for this team which is something that will never change. God Bless and Roll Tide.”

OLE MISS PLAYERS WALK OUT OF MEETING WITH ATHLETIC DIRECTOR OVER COACH'S FIRING: REPORT

Bulovas had hit a 43-yarder earlier in the game. He was 8-for-11 during the season on field-goal attempts.

Alabama’s loss can’t be pinned on just one play. The defense gave up 48 points while the offense turned the ball over twice on two Mac Jones interceptions -- both of which resulted in touchdowns.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It’s unclear where Alabama will be ranked after their latest loss. The team has two losses on the season – the other coming at the hands of LSU.