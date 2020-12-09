Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

SPORTS
Published

Al Michaels voted Frick winner for baseball’s Hall of Fame

Michaels, 76, will be honored during the Hall of Fame induction weekend in July

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 9Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Former ABC baseball commentator Al Michaels has been voted the Ford C. Frick Award for broadcast excellence by baseball’s Hall of Fame.

Michaels, 76, will be honored during the Hall of Fame induction weekend in July.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Michaels became lead broadcaster on ABC’s “Monday Night Baseball” telecasts in 1983. He was in the booth when an earthquake struck at San Francisco’s Candlestick Park in 1989.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Michaels also worked games for the Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants.