Nascar
Published

AJ Allmendinger gets angry at Ryan Blaney after spinout: 'He's getting crashed'

Allmendinger is on the outside of the NASCAR playoffs with 2 races to go

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 13

Michael McDowell dominated the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on his way to a crucial victory and solidified a spot in the NASCAR playoffs, but it came with some carnage in the back of the pack.

One of the incidents on the racetrack came between A.J. Allmendinger and Ryan Blaney.

AJ Allmendinger spins out

AJ Allmendinger, driver of the #16 Dyna-Gro Seed Chevrolet, spins after an on-track incident during the NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Aug. 13, 2023 in Indianapolis. (Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Allmendinger and Blaney were racing hard in one of the turns and the No. 12 driver got on the inside of the No. 16 and spun him around. Allmendinger went for a ride but was able to save his car enough to avoid hitting the wall. He got back into the race without any significant damage.

Regardless of the damage, Allmendinger was hot.

"If I get back to that 12, he's getting crashed," Allmendinger said on the radio.

Blaney finished in 13th and Allmendinger in 26th. It was a tough race for both drivers as one looked to maintain position in the NASCAR playoffs standings and the other tried to navigate his way into the top 16.

Ryan Blaney drives

Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 Menards/Atlas Ford, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Aug. 13, 2023 in Indianapolis. (Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Blaney is already into the playoffs thanks to his victory at Charlotte earlier this year. He finished second in Phoenix and Talladega and third at Dover. The win was Blaney’s first since 2021.

Allmendinger is 87 points behind Bubba Wallace of the final spot. He will somehow have to leap Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott, Ty Gibbs and Daniel Suarez to get into the final spot.

AJ Allmendinger at the Xfinity race

AJ Allmendinger, driver of the #10 LeafHome Water Solutions Chevrolet, waits backstage during pre-race ceremonies prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Aug. 12, 2023 in Indianapolis. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

There are two races left before the playoffs begin.

