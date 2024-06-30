AEW star Max Caster torches Biden, Justin Timberlake in pre-match rap at Forbidden Door

All Elite Wrestling star Max Caster had all the smoke for President Biden and Justin Timberlake before he entered the ring as part of a six-man tag match at Forbidden Door on Sunday.

Caster, and his The Acclaimed stablemate Anthony Bowens, came to the ring alongside New Japan Pro-Wrestling great Hiroshi Tanahashi and played to the crowd before they took on Matthew and Nicholas Jackson and Kazuchika Okada, known as The Elite.

Caster usually raps as part of The Acclaimed’s introductions, and this time it was Biden, whose debate performance on Thursday was panned across the political spectrum, and Timberlake, who was recently arrested on a DWI charge, in his crosshairs.

"The Acclaimed, rocking with the ‘Ace.’ The rap star, not afraid to rock you in the face. Sometimes, you gotta pop out, I’m showin ‘em. Leave ‘em out of breath like Biden at the podium," Caster rapped to the crowd on Long Island, New York. "Yo, no debate. Get your mug shot on Long Island like Timberlake.

"The Elite, we’re stopping it here. I’mma kill you, like you did Okada’s career. You’re pathetic really. On the mic, never witty. You’re such a p---y, when I see you, I say, hello kitty. Such a pity when I’m rocking a rhyme, I make Okada my b---h when I’m dropping a dime."

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Caster’s rap got over before the match as he, Bowens and Tanahashi got set for the match.

It was The Elite who got the last laugh in the end. Okada hit the Rainmaker on Tanahashi and got the pin.