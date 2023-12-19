AEW star CJ Perry out of surgery as she deals with infection: 'Time to eat'

All Elite Wrestling star CJ Perry was out of surgery Tuesday after dealing with a serious infection that started in her finger and moved up her arm.

Perry’s husband, AEW wrestler Miro, posted a photo of her in her hospital bed with some lunch and dessert near her bedside.

"Time to eat," he captioned the post on his Instagram stories.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

VIEW THE POST ON X.

Perry wrote on X Saturday that she was forced to miss Collision because of her situation. She released pictures of her swollen middle finger and a rash on her arm.

"Please keep me in your prayers I’m at the ER @vphcares," she wrote. "The infection from my small finger has gone up my arm. I am so sorry I had to miss last night and @AEW tonight. I look forward to debuting in Mexico with @AndradeElIdolo. Good luck @ToBeMiro and my client @AndradeElIdolo on #AEWCollision & #AEWContinentalClassic."

RISING WWE NXT STAR KELANI JORDAN TALKS 'CRAZY' JOURNEY FROM GYMNASTICS STARDOM TO SQUARED CIRCLE

On Monday, she revealed she will need surgery.

"I have been in the ER and hospital for over 50 hours. The infection has gotten worse, and I’m going into surgery tonight. Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers. I love you all," she wrote.

She also missed a show for the Mexican wrestling promotion, Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL), on Sunday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Perry debuted in All Elite Wrestling in September when she saved Miro from an attack. She also manages Andrade. She previously performed in WWE from 2013 to 2021.