AEW star CJ Perry needs surgery to treat serious infection as she's spent over 50 hours in hospital

CJ Perry joined All Elite Wrestling earlier this year

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
All Elite Wrestling star C.J. Perry revealed on social media she was dealing with a serious infection and will need to undergo surgery.

Perry wrote on X on Saturday she was forced to miss Collision because of her situation. She released pictures of her swollen middle finger and a rash on her arm.

CJ Perry in September 2023

C.J. Perry is seen wearing a blue dress, black handbag outside The Blonds show during NYFW S/S 2024 on September 13, 2023 in New York City. (Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)

"Please keep me in your prayers I’m at the ER @vphcares," she wrote. "The infection from my small finger has gone up my arm. I am so sorry I had to miss last night and @AEW tonight. I look forward to debuting in Mexico with @AndradeElIdolo. Good luck @ToBeMiro and my client @AndradeElIdolo on #AEWCollision & #AEWContinentalClassic."

On Monday, she revealed she will need surgery.

"I have been in the ER and hospital for over 50 hours. The infection has gotten worse and I’m going into surgery tonight. Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers. I love you all," she wrote.

Miro and CJ Perry

Miro and CJ Perry are seen on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

She also missed a show for the Mexican wrestling promotion, Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL), on Sunday.

Perry’s husband, fellow AEW wrestler Miro, posted a photo of Perry on his Instagram Stories. Perry was seen in a hospital bed getting ready for surgery.

The pro wrestling world sent their prayers and well wishes to Perry and hoped for a speedy recovery.

CJ Perry at Iron Claw premiere

CJ Perry at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Iron Claw" held at DGA Theater on December 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.  (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Perry debut in All Elite Wrestling in September when she saved Miro from an attack. She also manages Andrade. She previously performed in WWE from 2013 to 2011.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.