Adrian Peterson’s arrest will not lead to charges, officials say

Free-agent NFL running back Adrian Peterson was arrested Sunday morning at Los Angeles International Airport in connection with what airport officials said was domestic violence, but the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has decided not to file charges.

ESPN reports that Los Angeles Airport Police received a call around 8:30 a.m. local time Sunday about possible domestic violence on board an aircraft bound for Houston and responded to "a verbal and physical altercation between a male suspect and a female victim."

The 36-year-old was booked at the Los Angeles Police Department Pacific Division and given a $50,000 bail — he was released Sunday afternoon on bond.

Peterson and his wife, Ashley, responded to his arrest for alleged domestic violence on Super Bowl Sunday, both denying that he struck her.

"On Sunday, Adrian and I had a verbal argument," Ashley Peterson wrote in an Instagram post. "Unfortunately, it was on an airplane. At no point did Adrian hit or strike me."

Yahoo Sports reports that Ashley Peterson’s statement follows up an interview from Peterson on Monday declaring he doesn’t "hit women."

"It’s blown out of proportion," Peterson told Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston. "Me and the wife got into an argument on the plane. That was pretty much the gist of it. I ended up grabbing her hand and taking her ring off her finger. She didn’t press any charges. The state of California pressed charges because there was a scratch on her hand.

"I don’t hit women. It’s not that type of situation, and it just looks bad. I’ll deal with it, and God willing get the charges dropped and move on."

Peterson’s case will now be referred to the Los Angeles City Attorney, who will examine the case and still could charge Peterson with misdemeanor domestic violence, TMZ reported.

The 15-year NFL veteran finished this past season on injured reserve with the Seattle Seahawks, who signed him to their practice squad in December after his three-game stint with the Tennessee Titans, per ESPN.

Peterson ranks fifth in NFL history with 14,918 career rushing yards and has said he plans to continue playing next season.