Adrian Peterson agrees to domestic violence, alcohol counseling after February arrest: report

Former NFL MVP Adrian Peterson has agreed to complete domestic violence and alcohol counseling following his February arrest at Los Angeles International Airport, according to multiple reports.

Peterson agreed to undergo 20 sessions of domestic violence and alcohol counseling within the next 6 months during a pre-filing hearing Friday, which was held as an alternative for prosecution, Los Angeles City Attorney's Office spokesman Rob Wilcox told USA Today Monday.

Peterson, 36, has not been charged, but he could face a misdemeanor if he does not complete the counseling.

The free-agent running back was arrested Feb. 13 after airport police said they responded to a domestic violence incident that occurred that morning on a flight to Houston. Police said the plane pulled out of the gate but was forced to turn around due to an alleged verbal and physical altercation between Peterson and his wife, Ashley Peterson, the outlet reported.

The NFL star was taken into custody and released after posting a $50,000 bond.

Peterson's wife later defended him on Instagram, writing that the couple had a "verbal argument."

"On Sunday, Adrian and I had a verbal argument. Unfortunately, it was on an airplane. At no point did Adrian hit or strike me. This is a private matter between my husband and myself. We ask that everyone respect our privacy, so we can focus on what matters most: our children," she wrote on Feb. 15.

Peterson, a likely future Hall of Famer, currently ranks fifth in career rushing yards, with 14,918.

He has played with seven teams during his 15-year NFL career after being selected No. 7 overall by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2007 NFL Draft.

Peterson jumped out of the gate, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year and earning his first of seven Pro Bowl appearances during his 10 seasons with the Vikings. He rushed for 11,747 yards and scored 97 rushing touchdowns with Minnesota.

In 2021, he appeared in four games for the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks, finishing the season on injured reserve.

Peterson, who remains a free agent, has said he plans to play next season.