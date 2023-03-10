Expand / Collapse search
Aaron Rodgers
Published

Jets’ Sauce Gardner turns up Aaron Rodgers recruitment effort by burning cheesehead: ‘Where A-Rod at?’

Rodgers met with members of the Jets in California on Tuesday

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner is taking his recruitment of Aaron Rodgers seriously. 

As rumors swirl that the four-time MVP is contemplating a trade to New York for his 19th NFL season, members of the Jets have stepped up their recruitment. 

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, #12, waves to fans as he leaves the field following an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, #12, waves to fans as he leaves the field following an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

On Tuesday, Gardner took to Twitter to pitch Rodgers on joining him in New York, saying he would destroy one of his most coveted possessions if he made the move. 

"Aye [Aaron Rodgers] I promise if you become a Jet, I won’t pick you off in practice & I’ll burn the cheesehead," Gardner tweeted.

Following New York’s win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season, Gardner walked off of Lambeau Field wearing the famed cheesehead associated with the Packers organization. 

On Thursday, Gardner made good on his promise from earlier in the week, throwing the cheesehead in a fire as he implored Rodgers to join the Jets.

Sauce Gardner, #1 of the New York Jets, looks on after the Jets beat the Green Bay Packers 27-10 at Lambeau Field on Oct. 16, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Sauce Gardner, #1 of the New York Jets, looks on after the Jets beat the Green Bay Packers 27-10 at Lambeau Field on Oct. 16, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

"Where A-Rod at, man? Where A-Rod? Let’s make this happen, man," Gardner said alongside teammates Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall. "This is me talking now.

"I need you to lock in. I need you to come here so we can win a Super Bowl," Gardner added. 

Rodgers and members of the Jets organization reportedly met earlier in the week, with owner Woody Johnson feeling "excited and satisfied" about the prospect of acquiring Rodgers in a trade with the Packers following their meeting.

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner, #1, looks to do a Lambeau Leap during a game between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets at Lambeau Field on Oct. 16, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisonsin.

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner, #1, looks to do a Lambeau Leap during a game between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets at Lambeau Field on Oct. 16, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisonsin. (Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Rodgers has made it clear throughout the offseason that he is undecided on what comes next, whether he will return to Green Bay for his 19th season, ask for a trade, or retire as one of the greatest quarterbacks to play the game. 

The Packers have stated they hope for a decision from Rodgers by the start of free agency, which will kick off on March 15. 

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.