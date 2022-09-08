Expand / Collapse search
Green Bay Packers
Aaron Rodgers takes swipe at division rivals' fan bases who think this is their teams' year

Rodgers and the Packers lost Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling during the offseason

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Even with the Green Bay Packers losing key players on offense during the offseason, Aaron Rodgers is still as confident as ever going into the 2022 regular season.

The two-time reigning NFL MVP took a swift jab at fans of the other teams in the NFC North – the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions and the longtime rival Minnesota Vikings. According to FOX Bet, the Packers are a -189 favorite to win the division with the Vikings behind them at +275.

Aug 1, 2022; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during training camp Monday, August 1, 2022, at Ray Nitschke Field in Green Bay, Wis.

"All the other teams in the NFC North, it seems like every single year, I think their fanbase and their teams feel like, ‘This is our year to win the North,’" Rodgers told reporters Wednesday, via The Athletic. "Hasn’t really been the case during my time, for the most part."

The Packers finished 13-4 last season, winning the NFC North for the third straight time and third under head coach Matt LaFleur. Rodgers missed only one game on his way to another MVP season.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, #12, has some fun during training camp at Ray Nitschke Field Aug. 2, 2022, in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin.

Against NFC North opponents, he was 4-2 with 1,602 passing yards, 18 touchdown passes and did not throw a single interception. The two losses came against the Vikings in Week 11 and the Lions in Week 18. Rodgers only played in 46% of the offensive snaps in Week 18, splitting time with Jordan Love.

Rodgers lost two key players on offense going into the 2022 season – Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Returning are Robert Cobb, Allen Lazard, Amari Rodgers and Robert Tonyan. The team signed Sammy Watkins and selected Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure in the draft.

Aaron Rodgers, #12 of the Green Bay Packers, throws a pass before a preseason game against the New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field on August 19, 2022, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Green Bay plays Minnesota to start the season Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.