Green Bay Packers 2022-2023 NFL schedule

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Aaron Rodgers has the ability to take the Green Bay Packers to the promised land no matter who is lining up alongside him on offense.

It may take a little while to get Sammy Watkins and the rookies up to speed, but the two-time reigning MVP is ready to try again to deliver a Super Bowl. Green Bay also lost Za’Darius Smith to the Minnesota Vikings in the offseason, which is a hit for the defense.

It doesn’t appear the Packers will have it as easy this season as they’ve had in the past. The Vikings, Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears will all put up a valiant fight.

Read below for the Packers' schedule, how to watch games and where to watch.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

--

Week 1: Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings, September 11, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 2: Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears, September 18, 2022

TV: NBC

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Week 3: Green Bay Packers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, September 25, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 4: Green Bay Packers vs. New England Patriots, October 2, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 5: Green Bay Packers vs. New York Giants, October 9, 2022

TV: NFL Network (in London)

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Week 6: Green Bay Packers vs. New York Jets, October 16, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 7: Green Bay Packers @ Washington Commanders, October 23, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 8: Green Bay Packers @ Buffalo Bills, October 30, 2022

TV: NBC

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Week 9: Green Bay Packers @ Detroit Lions, November 6, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 10: Green Bay Packers @ Dallas Cowboys, November 13, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 11: Green Bay Packers vs. Tennessee Titans, November 17, 2022

TV: Amazon Prime

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 12: Green Bay Packers @ Philadelphia Eagles, November 27, 2022

TV: NBC

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Week 13: Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears, December 4, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: Green Bay Packers vs. Los Angeles Rams, December 19, 2022

TV: ESPN/ABC

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 16: Green Bay Packers @ Miami Dolphins, December 25, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 17: Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings, January 1, 2023

TV: CBS

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 18: Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions, January 8, 2023

TV: TBD

Time: TBD