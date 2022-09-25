Aaron Rodgers suggests he played part in Bucs' penalty during 2-point try

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Green Bay Packers held strong on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ two-point conversion attempt and denied Tom Brady’s chance to send their Week 3 game into overtime on Sunday night.

The game came down to execution at the end of the game. Brady’s touchdown pass to Russell Gage Jr. with 14 seconds left came with the play clock nearly hitting zero. On their first attempt, the Buccaneers were called for delay of game and then failed to convert on the second opportunity.

Aaron Rodgers suggested after the game he tipped someone off about the Buccaneers’ play-clock troubles. He was asked about him talking with coach Matt LaFleur and what was going through his mind during the 2-point conversion attempt and when Tampa Bay took a 5-yard penalty for delay of game.

"They should've on the previous play too, it was a delay on both plays," Rodgers told FOX’s Tom Rinaldi. "Sometimes you see things in a game. Sometimes the Jumbotron shows things they probably shouldn't show, even at home. I just saw something, I just passed on the information."

Rodgers finished with 255 passing yards, two touchdown passes and an interception. He was sacked once.

Tampa Bay had six penalties for 40 yards and lost two fumbles.

Brady, who was 31-for-42 with 271 passing yards and a touchdown pass, lamented the team’s lack of execution in his talk with reporters after the game.

Green Bay won 14-12.

This matchup could also potentially be the last between Brady and Rodgers, as the former will reportedly be retiring at the end of the season. The only way that won't be the case is if these two teams meet in the playoffs.

The Packers will look to push their win streak to three games at home against the New England Patriots next week, while Tampa has a tough task with the Kansas City Chiefs on their home turf for Sunday Night Football.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.