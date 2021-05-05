Aaron Rodgers refers to Packers GM as 'Jerry Krause' in texts with teammates: report

Another day, another story leaks in the media that makes it even more likely that Aaron Rodgers appears to be headed out of Green Bay.

The Athletic reported that Rodgers was apparently mocking Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst in a group chat with teammates.

The website cited sources saying that Rodgers referred to the Packers GM as Jerry Krause.

Krause was the general manager of the Chicago Bulls during Michael Jordan’s era, and he constructed a team that went on to win six NBA championships. Jordan wasn’t a fan of Krause and often disagreed with personnel moves that were made during his time with the Bulls.

The drama was a central plotline in the acclaimed ESPN documentary "The Last Dance."

Rodgers was reportedly upset with Gutekunst because the star quarterback wasn’t involved in personnel decisions, and that was a big reason why Jordan didn’t get along with Krause. However, in Krause’s defense, the Bulls became one of the greatest dynasties in all of sports. The Packers, on the other hand, reached back-to-back NFC Championship Games the last two years, but since Gutekunst took over the job in 2018, they have failed to even reach the Super Bowl.

Some Packers fans are unhappy with how Rodgers and the Packers are handling the current situation. Rodgers was reportedly booed by fans during a Wisconsin Timber Rattlers game on Tuesday night. The Packers QB was in a commercial on the stadium screen, and some fans reacted in a negative manner.

Rodgers has reportedly threatened to hold out or even retire if Gutekunst isn’t fired.