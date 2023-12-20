Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers leans into ex-NFL star's racial bowl proposal, says Dave Chappelle should be involved

Rashard Mendenhall asked if the 'All-Black vs. All-White bowl' can replace the Pro Bowl

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 20 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 20

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers took Rashard Mendenhall’s post about having an All-Black vs. All-White bowl a step further on Tuesday.

Rodgers said that any type of racial draft would have to involve comedic legend Dave Chappelle. The comedian famously constructed a skit on the "Chappelle Show" featuring the racial draft. Bill Burr, RZA and GZA were also involved in the segment which saw Tiger Woods, Colin Powell and Wu-Tang Clan get drafted.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rodgers in Miami

Aaron Rodgers looks on prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Dec. 17, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images)

"I think just off the top of my head, spitballing, we need to have a draft and it has to involve Dave Chappelle," Rodgers said during his appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show." "We should have a draft because there’s a couple people that we’re not sure which team they’d be on, so we need to have a draft."

Darius Butler said the All-Black team would have to have Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel on it.

FROM OUTKICK: AARON RODGERS WON’T PLAY IN 2023 BUT EYES TWO MORE SEASONS AS JETS QB AND MUCH MORE

"That depends if you’re first pick or not. We’ll see," he said. "As we saw in the racial draft with Chappelle, it just matters where you’re picking, not who you pick. I think we should probably have some sort of draft."

Mendenhall wrote in post on X that he was "sick of average white guys commenting on football. Y’all not even good at football."

Rashard Mendenhall runs

Rashard Mendenhall, #34 of the Pittsburgh Steelers, carries the ball against the St. Louis Rams during the game on Dec. 24, 2011 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. (Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

"Can we please replace the Pro Bowl with an All-Black vs. All-White bowl so these cats can stop trying to teach me who’s good at football. I’m better than ur goat," he added before trying to walk it back.

Rodgers suggested he understood what Mendenhall was going for, saying the former Pittsburgh Steelers running back was "really talking about who’s allowed to speak and not speak."

TOM BRADY POSTS CRYPTIC 'LYING CHEATING HEART' MESSAGE ON SOCIAL MEDIA

J.J. Watt also went down Rodgers’ path in his own post on X, joking that the White team would get "cooked corner" as no one would be able to guard Tyreek Hill.

One person on X accused Watt of "ignoring the blatant racism," and the NFL great responded on Tuesday.

JJ Watt on the sideline

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt, #99, is shown before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Glendale, Arizona. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

"Buddy, listen… We don’t need to be offended by everything in the entire world. He said white guys can’t play football. I thought to myself ‘I’m a white guy. I’m very good at football’ and concluded that his statement had no validity."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Instead of arguing, I had some fun. End."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.