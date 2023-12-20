Aaron Rodgers leans into ex-NFL star's racial bowl proposal, says Dave Chappelle should be involved

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers took Rashard Mendenhall’s post about having an All-Black vs. All-White bowl a step further on Tuesday.

Rodgers said that any type of racial draft would have to involve comedic legend Dave Chappelle. The comedian famously constructed a skit on the "Chappelle Show" featuring the racial draft. Bill Burr, RZA and GZA were also involved in the segment which saw Tiger Woods, Colin Powell and Wu-Tang Clan get drafted.

"I think just off the top of my head, spitballing, we need to have a draft and it has to involve Dave Chappelle," Rodgers said during his appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show." "We should have a draft because there’s a couple people that we’re not sure which team they’d be on, so we need to have a draft."

Darius Butler said the All-Black team would have to have Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel on it.

"That depends if you’re first pick or not. We’ll see," he said. "As we saw in the racial draft with Chappelle, it just matters where you’re picking, not who you pick. I think we should probably have some sort of draft."

Mendenhall wrote in post on X that he was "sick of average white guys commenting on football. Y’all not even good at football."

"Can we please replace the Pro Bowl with an All-Black vs. All-White bowl so these cats can stop trying to teach me who’s good at football. I’m better than ur goat," he added before trying to walk it back.

Rodgers suggested he understood what Mendenhall was going for, saying the former Pittsburgh Steelers running back was "really talking about who’s allowed to speak and not speak."

J.J. Watt also went down Rodgers’ path in his own post on X, joking that the White team would get "cooked corner" as no one would be able to guard Tyreek Hill.

One person on X accused Watt of "ignoring the blatant racism," and the NFL great responded on Tuesday.

"Buddy, listen… We don’t need to be offended by everything in the entire world. He said white guys can’t play football. I thought to myself ‘I’m a white guy. I’m very good at football’ and concluded that his statement had no validity."

"Instead of arguing, I had some fun. End."