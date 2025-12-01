Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers acknowledges 'boo-worthy performance' as Steelers' loss enrages fans

Rodgers was knocked out of the game briefly after getting cut on his nose

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Should the Steelers regret signing DK Metcalf? | The Herd Video

Should the Steelers regret signing DK Metcalf? | The Herd

DK Metcalf has 551 yards and 5 TDs through 10 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Colin Cowherd asks if it was a mistake for the Steelers to pay him last offseason.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Aaron Rodgers had a rough time against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Rodgers, already playing with a broken left wrist, was forced to take snaps in the pistol or shotgun formations and was given a bloody cut on the bridge of his nose when he was hit by Bills defensive end Joey Bosa. The four-time MVP’s face scraped the frozen field as he coughed up the ball, leading to a Buffalo scoop-and-score touchdown.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Aaron Rodgers faces pressure from a Bills player

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) throws against Buffalo Bills linebacker Dorian Williams (42) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The Bills’ defensive play changed the game as Buffalo scored 23 unanswered points to secure the 26-7 win. Rodgers was 10-of-21 for 117 passing yards. The Pittsburgh Steelers were booed off the field and the quarterback acknowledged it in the postgame press conference.

"I totally understand the frustration," he said, via ESPN. "I've been booed on offense, even in Green Bay over the years. … That was a boo-worthy performance."

Rodgers also stressed that he and the receivers have to get on the same page when it comes to route running. He also put some of the throws he didn’t make on his shoulders.

STEELERS STAR ACCUSES JOSH ALLEN OF KNEEING HIM IN THE STOMACH

Aaron Rodgers talks to his teammates

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) talks with quarterback Will Howard (18) and quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh fell to 6-6 on the year as the AFC North race tightened up.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin also acknowledged the crowd’s reaction. Some fans were heard chanting, "Fire Tomlin!"

"I share their frustration tonight," Tomlin said. "We didn't do enough."

Tomlin added that he was "looking at everything" in terms of finding solutions to fix the Steelers’ problems. The team is 15th in points scored and 27th in yards gained. On defense, Pittsburgh is 20th in points allowed and 28th in yards allowed.

A Fox One and Fox Nation bundle offer

Bundle FOX One and FOX Nation to stream the entire FOX Nation library, plus live FOX News, Sports, and Entertainment at our lowest price of the year. The offer ends on Jan. 4, 2026. (Fox One; Fox Nation)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Baltimore Ravens have a slight edge on the Steelers for the AFC North lead. The Ravens have a better winning percentage based on common games. The Steelers are ninth in the AFC standings, two games behind the Bills for the final spot.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue