Aaron Rodgers acknowledges 'boo-worthy performance' as Steelers' loss enrages fans

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Aaron Rodgers had a rough time against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Rodgers, already playing with a broken left wrist, was forced to take snaps in the pistol or shotgun formations and was given a bloody cut on the bridge of his nose when he was hit by Bills defensive end Joey Bosa. The four-time MVP’s face scraped the frozen field as he coughed up the ball, leading to a Buffalo scoop-and-score touchdown.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Bills’ defensive play changed the game as Buffalo scored 23 unanswered points to secure the 26-7 win. Rodgers was 10-of-21 for 117 passing yards. The Pittsburgh Steelers were booed off the field and the quarterback acknowledged it in the postgame press conference.

"I totally understand the frustration," he said, via ESPN. "I've been booed on offense, even in Green Bay over the years. … That was a boo-worthy performance."

Rodgers also stressed that he and the receivers have to get on the same page when it comes to route running. He also put some of the throws he didn’t make on his shoulders.

STEELERS STAR ACCUSES JOSH ALLEN OF KNEEING HIM IN THE STOMACH

Pittsburgh fell to 6-6 on the year as the AFC North race tightened up.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin also acknowledged the crowd’s reaction. Some fans were heard chanting, "Fire Tomlin!"

"I share their frustration tonight," Tomlin said. "We didn't do enough."

Tomlin added that he was "looking at everything" in terms of finding solutions to fix the Steelers’ problems. The team is 15th in points scored and 27th in yards gained. On defense, Pittsburgh is 20th in points allowed and 28th in yards allowed.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Baltimore Ravens have a slight edge on the Steelers for the AFC North lead. The Ravens have a better winning percentage based on common games. The Steelers are ninth in the AFC standings, two games behind the Bills for the final spot.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.