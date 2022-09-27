Aaron Judge in a club of one after cold streak following 60th home run

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Aaron Judge missed out on the opportunity to crush the 61st home run of his 2022 season but still made history in the process.

Judge was 1-for-3 with two walks against the Toronto Blue Jays. His quest to hit Roger Maris’ mark will have to wait until potentially Tuesday night against the same team.

The superstar outfielder made some interesting history after failing to get to Maris' record. It has been six games since Judge hit his 60th home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates. According to ESPN Stats & Info, Judge is the first person to go homerless in at least three straight games after reaching 60 homers.

There have only been seven other instances of players hitting 60 or more home runs in a single season – Maris, Sammy Sosa, Mark McGwire and Barry Bonds have all reached the mark. Maris hit his 61st on the final day of the regular season in 1961 and three days later the Yankees were in the World Series.

Of the walks issued to him by Blue Jays pitchers, Judge said he just has to be "locked in" and make sure he’s prepared for everything that’s coming at him.

"You never know. I don’t think I’ve been hitting lefties well all year. You never know what the analytics are going to say. You’ve got to stay locked in. You can’t think you’re going to get walked, then step into the box and face 98 [mph]," he told MLB.com.

The Yankees and Blue Jays play Tuesday night at 7 ET.