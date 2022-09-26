Expand / Collapse search
San Francisco Giants
Published

Barry Bonds admits Hall of Fame pursuit matters to him: 'That dream is still not over for me'

Bonds is the all-time and single-season home-run record holder

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Barry Bonds admitted on Sunday night his quest for getting into the Baseball Hall of Fame still lived and that one day being enshrined into Cooperstown meant a lot to those who have yet to make it from the steroid era of the sport.

Bonds is the all-time home run king (762) and the single-season home run record holder (73). However, because of his association in the steroid era of baseball, Bonds’ enshrinement in the Hall of Fame has alluded him. Bonds missed the cut again earlier this year, receiving only 66% of the vote.

Former San Francisco Giants player Barry Bonds speaks at a ceremony to retire his #25 jersey at AT&T Park on Aug. 11, 2018 in San Francisco.

Former San Francisco Giants player Barry Bonds speaks at a ceremony to retire his #25 jersey at AT&amp;T Park on Aug. 11, 2018 in San Francisco. (Lachlan Cunningham/Pool via Getty Images)

He talked about getting into the Baseball Hall of Fame on ESPN’s simulcast of the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox game.

"It is what it is. That’s their vote," he said of the baseball writers. "They are entitled to their vote. But that dream is still not over for me."

Giants legend Barry Bonds watches the MLB opening day baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the San Francisco Giants on April 8, 2022 at Oracle Park in San Francisco. 

Giants legend Barry Bonds watches the MLB opening day baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the San Francisco Giants on April 8, 2022 at Oracle Park in San Francisco.  (Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

When asked whether getting into the Hall of Fame still meant something, Bonds told broadcaster Michael Kay, "It means a lot to all of us – 100%, yes. We’ve earned it."

Bonds was on the broadcast with Kay and Alex Rodriguez as they hoped to witness Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run. However, the milestone mark eluded Judge once again.

New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge reacts after walking against Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Brayan Bello during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in New York.

New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge reacts after walking against Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Brayan Bello during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)

The Yankees slugger was 1-for-2 with a double. The game was called early due to rain.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.