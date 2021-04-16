Aaron Donald's attorney says Rams star did not attack man at nightclub but saved him from 'further injury'

An attorney for Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald is speaking out for the first time since the 2021 Defensive Player of the Year was accused of violently assaulting a man at a Pittsburgh nightclub. He said Donald never attacked the man, but rather saved him from "further injury" during the alleged encounter.

Casey White told KDKA radio on Friday that accusations leveled against Donald by De'Vincent Spriggs are completely false and there’s evidence to prove it.

White claimed that Spriggs began jabbing Donald in the back with his elbow inside Pittsburgh’s Boom Boom Room nightclub over the weekend at which point he was taken outside onto the street.

Donald walked outside with his brother later in the evening and that’s when, according to White, Spriggs approached the football player with something in his hand that Donald feared initially was a gun.

Spriggs allegedly swinged what was actually a bottle in his hand and grazed the top of Donald’s head. That’s when White told the radio station "all hell breaks loose."

The lawyer claimed that others pulled Donald away while other people came to his defense, inflicting injury on Spriggs.

"Aaron then breaks free from the restraints . . . he then goes to the pile where this melee is taking place and he starts tearing people off, protecting Mr. Spriggs," White explained. "He actually saves Mr. Spriggs from further injury."

Donald’s attorney claims that there is video evidence of the altercation and several witnesses who support their story. Police also corroborated White’s claim in a statement to the attorney on Friday.

"I agree thus far that there is no evidence from that video that shows Donald assaulting the victim."

"There’s not much else left to do to be honest with you because he’s not assaulted by Aaron Donald, he’s actually saved by Aaron Donald," White added. "Mr. Spriggs should write a thank you card to Aaron Donald."

Spriggs claims that he suffered a concussion, a broken nose, a broken eye socket, an arm injury and required 16 stitches near his eye after getting attacked by Donald and others.