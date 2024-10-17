Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Philadelphia 76ers

76ers' Jared McCain hospitalized after scary fall during preseason game

McCain struggled to catch his breath after the fall

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Why a Big 3 with Paul George is not enough for the 76ers | The Herd Video

Why a Big 3 with Paul George is not enough for the 76ers | The Herd

The Philadelphia 76ers added a new piece to their puzzle to create their Big 3. Paul George inked a four-year, $212 million deal to join Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey as that third piece. However, Jason McIntyre is not sold on the move. Watch as he...

Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain was hospitalized on Wednesday night following a scary incident during a preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets.

McCain drove to the basket in the fourth quarter and put up a floater. He missed the shot and vied for the offensive rebound when he fell hard onto the court and smacked the back of his head.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jared McCain drives

Philadelphia 76ers star Jared McCain, #20, looks to make his move against Brooklyn Nets star Dennis Schroder, #17, during the second half of a preseason NBA basketball game on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024 in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

The referees immediately stopped the game as McCain writhed in pain.

76ers head coach Nick Nurse told reporters McCain was taken to the hospital as he struggled to breathe.

"It was rough," Nurse said, via ESPN. "He's going to the hospital to get checked out. Obviously, he was having trouble breathing there, maybe got the wind knocked out of him, not sure what was going on there, but never quite seen one like that before, so let's hope he's OK and see what the report is from the hospital."

Philadelphia selected McCain with the No. 16 overall pick out of Duke in June. He averaged 12.8 points and 4.6 rebounds with the Blue Devils.

Jared McCain on the ground

Philadelphia 76ers star Jared McCain, #20, reacts to falling onto the court as Ricky Council IV, #14, looks over him during the second half of a preseason NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024 in Philadelphia. The 76ers won 117-95. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

SPURS' VICTOR WEMBANYAMA SUGGESTS HE WAS DISAPPOINTED WITH SOME NBA PLAYERS' WORK ETHIC

76ers guard Kelly Oubre believed McCain was going to be fine after the fall.

"He’s fine. It was very scary. He caught himself, luckily," Oubre said, via Sports Illustrated. "He didn't fall flat on his back. He's gonna feel it tomorrow. That's kinda what we were telling him. He's just gotta kinda take it easy and make sure he's 100% for opening night."

Nick Nurse vs T'Wolves

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse directs his team during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024 in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Philadelphia plays its final preseason game on Friday against the Orlando Magic. The season starts Wednesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.