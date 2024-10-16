Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

San Antonio Spurs

Spurs' Victor Wembanyama suggests he was disappointed with some NBA players' work ethic

Wembanyama is reigning Rookie of the Year

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for October 16 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for October 16

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama made his presence felt in his first season in the NBA.

The 7-foot-4 French phenom averaged 21.4 points and 10.6 rebounds per game while leading the NBA with a 3.6 blocks per game average. He was named the 2024 NBA Rookie of the Year.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama handles the ball.

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama handles the ball. (Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images)

As he got set for his second season, Wembanyama told Sports Illustrated in an interview on Tuesday there have been some players who haven’t lived up to what he expected when asked about the surprising parts of his rookie year.

"I think both in a good and bad way it's how truly the best in the game are," he told the outlet. "How in a good way some of them are really impressive and inspiring in the way they approach the game every night. But others that I used to like, and now I'm just like ‘Nah.’ I'm not sure that they deserve you know ... they don't seem like they put as much work as I thought."

NUGGETS' MICHAEL MALONE RIPS 'SOFT' NBA AS HE QUESTIONS TEAM'S CONDITIONING IN PRESEASON

Victor Wembanyama vs the Heat

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama is shown against the Heat on Oct. 15, 2024, in Miami. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)

He said he hopes to inspire other young players in the league or those who will get into the league, like how Kevin Durant and Rudy Gobert inspired him.

San Antonio is hoping Wembanyama and their offseason additions help the team take a big step.

The team drafted Stephon Castle with the No. 4 overall pick and signed Chris Paul.

Victor Wembanyama dunks

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama is shown against the Heat on Oct. 15, 2024, in Miami. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

San Antonio was 22-60 in the 2023-2024 season.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.