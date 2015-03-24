7-0 Canada into semis in women's curling

Sochi, Russia (SportsNetwork.com) - Canada clinched the first semifinal spot in women's curling Saturday, winning two more times to remain unbeaten at the Sochi Olympics.

Canada, chasing its first Olympic gold medal in women's curling since 1998, beat Japan 8-6 in the morning session and topped Russia 5-3 in the evening.

There were seven matches on the women's side.

The last-place United States team fell to 1-6 after losing a heartbreaker to two-time reigning Olympic champion Sweden, which won on a measurment in the last end to move to 5-2 for second place behind Canada.

The loss officially eliminated the U.S. from playoff contention.

On the men's side, China beat Russia 9-6 and Sweden defeated Germany 8-4 as both nations remained tied atop the standings at 6-1.

Canada, which has won the last two Olympic gold medals, improved to 5-2 with a 7-5 win over Great Britain while the U.S. men's team had the day off.