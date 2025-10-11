Expand / Collapse search
Broncos quarterback Bo Nix and wife Izzy announce pregnancy ahead of game vs Jets in London

The Nix's are expecting their first child

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix and his wife, Izzy, announced Friday that they are expecting their first child in a social media post.

The post showed Bo and Izzy walking hand in hand through a field, with Bo holding ultrasound photos. 

"Nix party of 3!!!" the joint Instagram post was captioned. 

Bo Nix and Izzy Nix

Quarterback Bo Nix (10) of the Denver Broncos poses with his Izzy Nix prior to the start of the game between the Denver Broncos and the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field at Mile High. The photo was taken in Denver, Colorado, on Sept. 7, 2025. (Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"’Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I set you apart,’ Jeremiah 1:5."

The announcement comes two days before the Broncos' game against the New York Jets, which is in London. 

The couple got married in 2022 and started dating when Bo attended Auburn.

Bo Nix runs on field

Bo Nix of the Denver Broncos scores a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter in the game at Empower Field At Mile High on Sept. 29, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The comments on the post were flooded with congratulations from Nix’s current and former college teammates. Broncos’ backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver and Nix's former Oregon teammate Tez Johnson, and New England Patriots cornerback and former Oregon teammate Christian Gonzalez were among those who commented. 

The announcement follows the Broncos' come-from-behind win over the Philadelphia Eagles. The win put them at 3-2 on the season.

The Broncos won their Week 1 game against the Tennessee Titans, then lost their next two games to the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers. After beating the Joe Burrow-less Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4 and the Eagles, they head to London with some positive momentum. 

Bo Nix in action

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) makes a pass during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, on Sept. 29, 2025. (Ron Chenoy/Imagn Images)

Nix has been solid this season. In five games, he has completed nearly 65% of his passes for 1,103 yards with eight touchdowns and four interceptions. 

His game-winning drive against the Eagles was his first of this season and the fourth of his career. 

Between the pregnancy announcement and the Broncos win in Week 5, Nix will look to keep the good vibes rolling when they take on the winless Jets (0-5) Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

