San Francisco 49ers

49ers wide receiver secures huge contract bonus during win vs Colts

Kendrick Bourne hit one of the incentives in his contract in the win

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
49ers beat Colts 48-27, Is San Francisco a dark horse Super Bowl contender? | The Herd Video

49ers beat Colts 48-27, Is San Francisco a dark horse Super Bowl contender? | The Herd

 The San Francisco 49ers beat the Indianapolis Colts 48-27, led by Brock Purdy’s 5 TDs. Colin Cowherd asks if the now 11-4 49ers are serious title contenders.

For San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, the team’s 48-27 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium meant a little more. 

Bourne, 30, made an extra $500,000 during the game, as he hit one of his incentives in his contract during the second quarter, and Bourne knew it exactly as it happened. 

Bourne, who caught quarterback Brock Purdy's pass for 11 yards and a first down, got up and made a money-throwing gesture during his first-down celebration. 

Kendrick Bourne reacts

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) reacts after a play in the second quarter of a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Dec. 22, 2025. (Trevor Ruszkowski/Imagn Images)

In September, Bourne signed a one-year, incentive-laden deal with the 49ers to provide some solid depth. Bourne spent the first four seasons of his career with the 49ers before signing with the New England Patriots going into the 2021 season. 

The 30-year-old spent four seasons with the Patriots before coming back out to the West Coast. 

Mac Jones and Kendrick Bourne

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones, left, and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) celebrate after an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. (AJ Mast/AP Photo)

The veteran wide receiver has been exactly what the 49ers needed, as going into the season their wide receiver room was injured and Bourne stepped up. Earlier in the season, with wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk, Ricky Pearsall, Jauan Jennings, and tight end George Kittle all dealing with injuries, the 49ers' depth was tested. 

Bourne rose to the occasion, as he had back-to-back weeks with 142 receiving yards, becoming a reliable target for Mac Jones, who was playing for the injured Brock Purdy at the time. On the season, Bourne has 36 catches for 526 yards. 

In the team’s win over the Colts, Bourne had three catches for 27 yards. The nine-year veteran will look to be a consistent option for Purdy when they play the Chicago Bears (11-4) on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET in a key NFC matchup.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

