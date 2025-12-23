49ers wide receiver secures huge contract bonus during win vs Colts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

For San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, the team’s 48-27 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium meant a little more.

Bourne, 30, made an extra $500,000 during the game, as he hit one of his incentives in his contract during the second quarter, and Bourne knew it exactly as it happened.

Bourne, who caught quarterback Brock Purdy's pass for 11 yards and a first down, got up and made a money-throwing gesture during his first-down celebration.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In September, Bourne signed a one-year, incentive-laden deal with the 49ers to provide some solid depth. Bourne spent the first four seasons of his career with the 49ers before signing with the New England Patriots going into the 2021 season.

The 30-year-old spent four seasons with the Patriots before coming back out to the West Coast.

NFL LEGEND, INSPIRED BY PHILIP RIVERS, THINKS HE COULD PLAY AGAIN AT 64

The veteran wide receiver has been exactly what the 49ers needed, as going into the season their wide receiver room was injured and Bourne stepped up. Earlier in the season, with wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk, Ricky Pearsall, Jauan Jennings, and tight end George Kittle all dealing with injuries, the 49ers' depth was tested.

Bourne rose to the occasion, as he had back-to-back weeks with 142 receiving yards, becoming a reliable target for Mac Jones, who was playing for the injured Brock Purdy at the time. On the season, Bourne has 36 catches for 526 yards.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

In the team’s win over the Colts, Bourne had three catches for 27 yards. The nine-year veteran will look to be a consistent option for Purdy when they play the Chicago Bears (11-4) on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET in a key NFC matchup.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.