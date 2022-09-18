49ers' Trey Lance carted off the field with ankle injury

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance was carted off the field against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday after he appeared to suffer a right leg injury in the first quarter.

Lance was trying to help San Francisco to a victory and bounce back from a tough performance in the rain against the Chicago Bears.

With 2:20 left in the first quarter, Lance was trying to find a hole to run through but was met by Seahawks defenders. His right leg appeared to get caught underneath him and then he was crumpled by the defensive players.

It’s unclear what the exact nature of the injury was, but the broadcast showed Lance with an air cast around his right leg. The 49ers ruled him out with an ankle injury.

Jimmy Garoppolo was taking warmup reps on the sideline and was thrust into the game.

Lance made the third start of his career last week against the Bears and through the rain led the 49ers to a tough loss. He had 164 passing yards on 13-of-28. He had an interception and failed to score a touchdown.

He was the No. 3 overall pick of the 2021 draft and was named the starter over Garoppolo earlier this season. But the team failed to find a trade partner for Garoppolo and restructured his deal in order for him to get paid and avoid the possibility of getting the franchise tag placed on him next season.

While the talk of the NFL offseason was where Garoppolo was going to play in 2022, on Sunday he found himself taking snaps as the 49ers’ quarterback.