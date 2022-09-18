Expand / Collapse search
San Francisco 49ers
Published

49ers' Trey Lance carted off the field with ankle injury

Jimmy Garoppolo came in for Trey Lance

By Ryan Gaydos
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance was carted off the field against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday after he appeared to suffer a right leg injury in the first quarter.

Lance was trying to help San Francisco to a victory and bounce back from a tough performance in the rain against the Chicago Bears.

Bears defensive end Dominique Robinson makes the tackle on San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance at Soldier Field in Chicago, Sept. 11, 2022.

Bears defensive end Dominique Robinson makes the tackle on San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance at Soldier Field in Chicago, Sept. 11, 2022. (Mike Dinovo-USA Today Sports)

With 2:20 left in the first quarter, Lance was trying to find a hole to run through but was met by Seahawks defenders. His right leg appeared to get caught underneath him and then he was crumpled by the defensive players.

It’s unclear what the exact nature of the injury was, but the broadcast showed Lance with an air cast around his right leg. The 49ers ruled him out with an ankle injury.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance lies on the field after being tackled during the Seattle Seahawks game in Santa Clara, California, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance lies on the field after being tackled during the Seattle Seahawks game in Santa Clara, California, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

Jimmy Garoppolo was taking warmup reps on the sideline and was thrust into the game.

Lance made the third start of his career last week against the Bears and through the rain led the 49ers to a tough loss. He had 164 passing yards on 13-of-28. He had an interception and failed to score a touchdown.

He was the No. 3 overall pick of the 2021 draft and was named the starter over Garoppolo earlier this season. But the team failed to find a trade partner for Garoppolo and restructured his deal in order for him to get paid and avoid the possibility of getting the franchise tag placed on him next season.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo calls a play against the Los Angeles Rams during the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, California.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo calls a play against the Los Angeles Rams during the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, California. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA Today Sports)

While the talk of the NFL offseason was where Garoppolo was going to play in 2022, on Sunday he found himself taking snaps as the 49ers’ quarterback.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.