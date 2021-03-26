49ers' Kevin Givens charged with assault after February altercation at Maryland hotel: report

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Kevin Givens is reportedly facing an assault charge after he allegedly attacked a man at a Maryland hotel back in February.

Givens, 24, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree assault for the Feb. 21 incident where the victim, Hayden Bosley, says he suffered a dislocated shoulder, a black eye and a number of cuts and bruises, TMZ Sports reported.

Bosley claimed that he was out in Baltimore with Givens, Givens' girlfriend and another friend when they decided to call a ride-share service to a Sheraton Hotel in the area. According to court documents, Givens got angry with Bosley so he left for the hotel with Givens’ girlfriend and the friend.

That’s when the victim alleged that Givens showed up at the hotel a short time later and attacked him in the hallway causing his injuries which resulted in a visit to the emergency room.

Givens is due back in court next month and could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted, TMZ Sports reported.

Givens signed with the 49ers in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of Penn State. He only appeared in one game in his rookie season but in 2020 he played in 13 games, totaling 19 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble.