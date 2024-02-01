Expand / Collapse search
49ers' Nick Bosa rips Chiefs' offensive line ahead of Super Bowl: 'They hold a lot'

The Chiefs had the second-most offensive holding penalties in the league

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
The war of words between Super Bowl foes has officially begun.

The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs will meet in Las Vegas Feb. 11 in the Super Bowl in a rematch from four years ago. 

The Chiefs came back from a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit to win that Super Bowl, 31-20.

With yet another Super Bowl matchup between the two powerhouses, we are now officially in rivalry territory. And Nick Bosa had some fighting words for the Chiefs.

Nick Bosa

Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers stands on the field in the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium Oct. 23, 2022, in Santa Clara, Calif.  (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Bosa, the dominant defensive lineman for San Francisco, spoke to reporters Thursday and quickly gave Kansas City some added motivation.

He was asked about Donovan Smith and Jawaan Taylor, two of the offensive linemen that protect Patrick Mahomes.

Bosa was more than blunt about them.

"They hold a lot," he said.

There is some truth to Bosa's comment. Taylor's six holding penalties were tied for the second-most in the NFL with two others, trailing only Rashawn Slater of the Los Angeles Chargers. Taylor's 17 total penalties (eight false starts) led the NFL.

Jawaan Taylor

Jawaan Taylor of the Kansas City Chiefs runs onto the field during player introductions before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Dec. 31, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.  (Ryan Kang/Getty Images)

Chiefs guard Trey Smith committed five holding penalties during the season, and center Creed Humphrey added four.

The Chiefs committed 21 holding penalties on offense, the second-most behind the Dallas Cowboys.

Chiefs offensive line

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (74), guard Trey Smith (65) and center Creed Humphrey (52) at the line of scrimmage against the Miami Dolphins in a 2024 AFC wild-card game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.  (Denny Medley/USA Today Sports)

As for Bosa, the only way to stop him may be to hold him. He led the NFL with 18½ sacks last year, and he made his fourth Pro Bowl with 10½ this season.

Kickoff for the Super Bowl is slated for 6:35 p.m. ET. Feb. 11. 