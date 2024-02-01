49ers' Nick Bosa rips Chiefs' offensive line ahead of Super Bowl: 'They hold a lot'

The war of words between Super Bowl foes has officially begun.

The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs will meet in Las Vegas Feb. 11 in the Super Bowl in a rematch from four years ago.

The Chiefs came back from a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit to win that Super Bowl, 31-20.

With yet another Super Bowl matchup between the two powerhouses, we are now officially in rivalry territory. And Nick Bosa had some fighting words for the Chiefs.

Bosa, the dominant defensive lineman for San Francisco, spoke to reporters Thursday and quickly gave Kansas City some added motivation.

He was asked about Donovan Smith and Jawaan Taylor, two of the offensive linemen that protect Patrick Mahomes.

Bosa was more than blunt about them.

"They hold a lot," he said.

There is some truth to Bosa's comment. Taylor's six holding penalties were tied for the second-most in the NFL with two others, trailing only Rashawn Slater of the Los Angeles Chargers. Taylor's 17 total penalties (eight false starts) led the NFL.

TOM BRADY'S DAD REVEALS BILL BELICHICK'S 'HORRIBLE' TRAIT THAT ENDED PATRIOTS' GLORY DAYS

Chiefs guard Trey Smith committed five holding penalties during the season, and center Creed Humphrey added four.

The Chiefs committed 21 holding penalties on offense, the second-most behind the Dallas Cowboys.

As for Bosa, the only way to stop him may be to hold him. He led the NFL with 18½ sacks last year, and he made his fourth Pro Bowl with 10½ this season.

Kickoff for the Super Bowl is slated for 6:35 p.m. ET. Feb. 11.