San Francisco 49ers

49ers’ Nick Bosa praises Brock Purdy, likens him to Scottie Scheffler sans PGA Championship arrest

Bosa praised Purdy for his leadership skills

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 ranked golf pro in the world, and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy apparently have a lot in common, according to defensive end Nick Bosa. 

Everything, except maybe their arrest record. 

Brock Purdy prepares to throw out the first pitch

Kyle Harrison, #45 of the San Francisco Giants, right, and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy talk at Oracle Park on May 14, 2024 in San Francisco. (Suzanna Mitchell/San Francisco Giants/Getty Images)

Speaking with the media after OTAs on Tuesday, Bosa spoke highly of Purdy and his leadership skills, which saw the 49ers make back-to-back appearances in the NFC Championship and the Super Bowl in February. 

"I think he’s definitely getting a little more vocal within the building," Bosa said. "I don’t think he’s ever going to change. I don’t think he’s somebody that’s going to change even when he gets paid next year. He’s a man of faith." 

Bosa went on to liken Purdy’s personality to that of two-time majors winner Scottie Scheffler before making the obvious distinction between the two athletes. 

"He kind of reminds me of Scottie Schefler, except he didn’t get arrested." 

Brock Purdy wins

Brock Purdy, #13 of the San Francisco 49ers, reacts after a 42-10 victory against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium on Oct. 8, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

POLICE INVOLVED IN SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER ARREST TO BE INVESTIGATED OVER PROTOCOL, LOUISVILLE MAYOR SAYS

Bosa clarified that he does not know Scheffler personally and added that Purdy is "just super humble and a really good kid."

Scheffler, a fan favorite on the PGA Tour, made headlines this weekend when he was handcuffed and arrested early Friday morning before the PGA Championship. According to an arrest report, Scheffler was driving a credentialed PGA courtesy car when an officer said he "refused to comply and accelerated forward, dragging" the officer to the ground. 

Police were already on the scene investigating a volunteer's death after he was hit by a bus just outside the golf course. 

Scottie Scheffler at a news conference

Scottie Scheffler speaks during a news conference after the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club on Friday, May 17, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Scheffler is currently facing four charges. His court appearance has been postponed until June 3. Meanwhile, an investigation into whether law enforcement followed the proper protocols during the incident is underway, Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg said Tuesday. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

