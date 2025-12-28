49ers hold off Bears to keep No. 1 seed hopes alive as Brock Purdy totals 5 touchdowns in win

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

If Week 17’s "Sunday Night Football" matchup is anything like what the NFL Playoffs will be like this season, football fans will be loving every second of play.

The San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears, two bears gunning for the No. 1 seed in the NFC, put together a thrilling primetime game on Sunday night in the Bay Area.

But only the 49ers helped their chances at that top seed in their conference with a thrilling 42-38 win.

This was a back-and-forth game all night long on the scoreboard, and it began on the first offensive snap of the game for the 49ers. But it wasn’t Brock Purdy and company getting good field position.

Instead, Jaylon Johnson jumping a ball intended for Jauan Jennings ended with T.J. Edwards picking off the pass and taking it back 34 yards for the pick-six just 15 seconds into the game.

The 49ers immediately faced a 7-0 deficit, but Purdy was unfazed all game long, and it showed on the ensuing drive following the interception. San Francisco went nine plays and 65 yards downfield, as Purdy found Jake Tonges, filling in for an injured George Kittle in the top tight end role, to tie the game up.

After three straight punts, the 49ers and Bears would combine for five straight touchdown drives, starting with Purdy scrambling for a 10-yard touchdown run — the first of two on the night. It was set up by a 41-yard Christian McCaffrey run, as the veteran had another successful week on the ground.

Williams, though, wanted to show off his laser arm, as he spotted rookie Luther Burden III downfield for a 35-yard strike to tie the game at 14 apiece.

McCaffrey was able to find the end zone at the beginning of the second quarter to cap a nine-play drive, but an offsides by the 49ers on the ensuing drive allowed Williams a free play to find rookie tight end Colston Loveland for a 36-yard touchdown.

It was the 49ers walking into the locker room with the lead, however, with Purdy finishing off a methodical 15-play drive that used up almost nine minutes of second-quarter clock with his three-yard rushing touchdown.

When the second half began, the Bears and 49ers only got one drive each in the third quarter, but they both cashed in for touchdowns — Kyle Juszczyk for San Francisco and D’Andre Swift for Chicago. But after Swift scored his second touchdown of the half, Williams and the Bears’ offense were finally able to get the lead back for the first time since that pick-six to start the game.

It wasn’t the touchdown head coach Ben Johnson wanted, but a field goal by Cairo Santos gave Chicago the 38-35 lead with 5:22 left to play in the game. There was still time for San Fran, though, and Purdy didn’t waste it.

Jennings was silent with just one catch for four yards all game long when Purdy hit him perfectly in stride and he took it the distance for a 38-yard touchdown catch-and-run to retake the lead.

The four-point deficit for the Bears meant Williams had to find the end zone with just over two minutes left to play. They were able to convert it on fourth-and-5, and after a nifty catch-and-pitch from Loveland to Swift, the Bears were on the two-yard line with four seconds left.

Williams surveyed the end zone and kept the play alive with his legs, but he was unable to find Jahdae Walker for the game-winning touchdown.

As a result of the loss, the Bears are no longer going to be the No. 1 seed. On the other hand, the 49ers are just one win away from securing it, as they play the Seattle Seahawks next week.

In the box score, McCaffrey tallied 181 yards from scrimmage, including 140 on the ground on 23 carries with his score. Purdy was 24-of-33 passing for 303 yards and three touchdowns with one interception, while rushing for 28 yards and his two touchdowns.

For the Bears, Williams was 25-of-42 for 330 yards and two touchdowns, while Burden finished the night with 138 receiving yards on eight catches with his touchdown.

