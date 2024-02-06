49ers' George Kittle offers 'fun and special' way to book 'WrestleMania 40' amid fan outrage

NFL players have to be ready for almost any type of question during the Super Bowl’s opening night, and San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle was itching for a question about WWE.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appeared on SmackDown on Friday and stared down Roman Reigns as the two appeared to inch closer to a match at "WrestleMania 40" for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Cody Rhodes, who won the Royal Rumble for the second straight year, appeared to have put "finishing the story" on hold and allowed The Rock to launch into his feud with Reigns.

Nothing is official. Rhodes has not announced who he will face at "WrestleMania." It will either be Reigns or World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. The will he or won’t he has divided wrestling fans, and it was made well known on "Monday Night Raw" who fans want Rhodes to face.

Kittle was asked about the entire dilemma on Monday night – only six days from Super Bowl LVIII.

THE ROCK APPEARS TO FIRE BACK AT CRITICISM OF UPCOMING ROMAN REIGNS FEUD: 'TOUGH SKIN, LOVE THE PASSION'

"We’re starting off hot and I love it," Kittle said. "That’s the question I’ve been wanting to … So, it’s funny. You see everything online and everyone’s talking about ‘We want Cody’ or it’s Roman and The Rock … You know, what I’m a huge Cody Rhodes fan. I like Roman Reigns. The Rock, hey, he coined the term ‘The People’s Tight End’ so I’m indebted to The Rock. Huge fan of him.

"Honestly, my dream would be like kind of a setup, I saw this online, Roman shows up signs the contract. Cody’s on the other side, The Rock referees. Wouldn’t that be fun and special? Let’s make it fun and interesting. It’s not my own idea but I thought it was really cool."

Kittle appeared at "WrestleMania 39" in Inglewood, California. He interfered in Pat McAfee’s match against The Miz. He hit The Miz with a big clothesline.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It is unclear what will happen at "WrestleMania 40." However, WWE will hold a press event in Las Vegas on Thursday. The Rock and Reigns are expected to show up.