Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

George Kittle

49ers’ George Kittle expects fine for profane shirt, has no regrets: ‘I’d do it again’

Kittle had 3 touchdowns against Dallas

Joe Morgan By Joe Morgan Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 13 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 13

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

San Francisco tight end George Kittle is not worried about being fined for pulling up his jersey and revealing a shirt disparaging the Dallas Cowboys on "Sunday Night Football." 

San Francisco dominated the Cowboys in Week 5, moving to 5-0 in a 42-10 win. 

George Kittle with his tongue out

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Santa Clara, California, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Kittle caught three touchdown passes from quarterback Brock Purdy but revealed the T-shirt he was wearing underneath his jersey after a fourth-quarter score by running back Jordan Mason.

TRAVIS KELCE'S BIG DAY HELPS CHIEFS' WIN STREAK EXTEND TO 5; BRONCOS' WOES CONTINUE

Kittle posted a photo on Instagram of the shirt he was wearing underneath his jersey that added the extra insult against the team’s NFC rivals.  

"F--- Dallas," the shirt read.

On Thursday, Kittle said he has not heard from the NFL but does expect a fine. "Probably to get a fine," Kittle said Thursday. "I wore a personalized T-shirt. Maybe an inappropriate word." 

George Kittle reacts after beating Dallas

George Kittle, #85 of the San Francisco 49ers, reacts after a 42-10 victory against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium on Oct. 8, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

"It is what it is. It’s a decision I made," he continued. "If they want to fine me, they fine me."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Per NFL rules, a player can be fined more than $10,000 for displaying a personal message. 

Kittle said he has no regrets over his decision to reveal the shirt even if he is fined. 

"100%. I’d do it again," Kittle said.  

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons did not take the display as lightly, saying it made things "more personal than it had to be."

"Kittle’s my guy but [I’m gonna] say this: laugh now, cry later," Parsons said on "The Edge with Micah Parsons" podcast. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Micah Parsons warms up before a game

Micah Parsons, #11 of the Dallas Cowboys, warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Levi's Stadium on Jan. 22, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

"We got something for that, just trust. If we see them again, just trust. And we gonna put it just like that. I ain’t gonna put too much on it. You gonna make it personal? We can make it personal, that’s cool."

The only way Dallas and San Francisco would meet again this season would be in the NFL Playoffs. 

Dallas was dominated by the 49ers Sunday night, losing the total yards battle 421 to 197 and turning the ball over four times. Quarterback Dak Prescott threw three interceptions as the Cowboys dropped their second straight game. 

Fox News' Ryan Gardos and Chantz Martin contributed to this report

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.