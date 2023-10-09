Expand / Collapse search
San Francisco 49ers

49ers' George Kittle sends vulgar message to Cowboys during 3-TD performance

Kittle helped San Francisco dominate Dallas

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
George Kittle was on fire in the San Francisco 49ers’ 42-10 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Kittle had three catches for 62 yards – all three receptions were for touchdowns. He caught three of Brock Purdy’s four touchdown passes on the night and the team remained undefeated.

George Kittle after a TD

George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after a touchdown catch against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium on Oct. 8, 2023, in Santa Clara, California. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

After one of the scores, Kittle revealed on Instagram the shirt he was wearing underneath his jersey that added the extra insult against the team’s NFC rivals.  

"F--- Dallas," the shirt read.

Kittle’s been having a great start to the season. The four-time Pro Bowler has 17 catches for 215 yards and picked up his first handful of touchdowns during the game against the Cowboys.

George Kittle with his tongue out

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle reacts after scoring a touchdown during the Dallas Cowboys game in Santa Clara, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

COWBOYS' DAK PRESCOTT TALKS 'HUMBLING' 49ERS LOSS: 'DIDN’T SEE IT COMING'

San Francisco dominated on offense and defense. The team picked Dak Prescott off three times and forced a fumble. The team hasn’t dropped a regular-season game since last year.

"I knew it was our biggest game so far this year as far as nationally and just media wise and the hype," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. "Sometimes you worry your team can get too up for stuff.... They were so locked in all week. They didn’t make too big a deal of this game and were ready to go."

George Kittle runs off the field

San Francisco tight end George Kittle is all smiles after the 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

After Sunday, the 49ers’ offense was ranked second in points scored and third in yards gained. The team is also first in points allowed and third in yards allowed.

