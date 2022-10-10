Expand / Collapse search
San Francisco 49ers
Published

49ers' George Kittle calls for surface continuity among NFL stadiums, done dealing with 'crappy turf'

Kittle made the remarks after the 49ers' victory

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle became the latest player to criticize the league’s use of turf fields in stadiums, which players say is partly the cause of some injuries.

Kittle made his comments following the 49ers’ win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. North Carolina. While the 49ers got into the win column, the team was dealt with a handful of injuries in the game. Linebacker Emmanuel Moseley was one of them, reportedly suffering an ACL injury in the game. The team also feared Jimmie Ward suffered a broken hand.

George Kittle, #85 of the San Francisco 49ers, is tackled by Donte Jackson, #26 of the Carolina Panthers, during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium on Oct. 9, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

The star tight end talked about why the NFL allows teams to use different surfaces, comparing the situation to the NBA.

"The thing that just confuses me is if you’re not going to mandate grass, then why aren’t turf fields the exact same turf, so guys get used to playing on the same turf everywhere? But every field has a different turf," Kittle said, via NBC Sports Bay Area.

"NBA guys don’t play on different wood, what are we doing? Hockey guys don’t play on different ices all the time. It’s ice. So I just wish we played on a surface that was similar every single week in, week out, so your body won’t just be dealing with different, crappy turf."

He praised the grass field at Levi’s Stadium.

George Kittle, #85 of the San Francisco 49ers, celebrates a play during the first half in the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Oct. 9, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

"I thought it was an OK turf. But turf's turf. It is what it is. I'd much rather play on grass. That's why I love Jed York. We have the nicest grass in the NFL," he added.

The controversy over turf fields reared its head again earlier this season when Sterling Shepard suffered a non-contact torn ACL injury at MetLife Stadium.

Odell Beckham Jr. ripped turf fields at the time too.

Sterling Shepard, #3 of the New York Giants, is carted off the field after being injured against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter in the game at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 26, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Elsa/Getty Images)

"Just get rid of it all the fkngether bro. Billions made off this game I can’t understand why we can’t play on grass," he tweeted. "That shxt is rough. Prayers up for my brother. Shxt just hurt my heart"

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.