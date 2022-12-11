Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

San Francisco 49ers
Published

49ers' Deebo Samuel likely suffered high-ankle sprain vs. Bucs, Kyle Shanahan says

Samuel had a rushing touchdown before he left game

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 11 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 11

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel appeared to avoid major injury when he was forced to leave Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a cart.

It appeared at first Samuel had hurt his knee as he was holding onto it as the cart brought him back to the locker room. The 49ers later ruled him out with an ankle injury. After the team’s 35-7 win over the Buccaneers, head coach Kyle Shanahan provided a health update on the wide receiver.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is checked before being carted off the field during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Santa Clara, California, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is checked before being carted off the field during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Santa Clara, California, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Shanahan said Samuel didn't break any bones and "most likely" suffered a high-ankle sprain – a painful injury that could keep him off the field for at least the rest of the regular season. But he could be back in time for the playoffs should the 49ers hold off the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC West.

"It was definitely concerning on the field," 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa said. "It looked pretty bad. I hope that he's all right. He's tough as hell. He tried to walk off. I'm just hoping for the best."

Samuel got the ball on a running play with 5:10 remaining in the second quarter. Samuel’s knee appeared to buckle on a tackle as he fumbled the ball. The ball was recovered by Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David, and it gave the Buccaneers good field position.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, top left, reacts as San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, middle, is carted off the field during the first half in Santa Clara, California, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, top left, reacts as San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, middle, is carted off the field during the first half in Santa Clara, California, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

49ERS' BROCK PURDY BREAKS OUT IN WIN OVER BUCS, HITS HISTORIC MILESTONE IN BEATING TOM BRADY

Unfortunately, Samuel looked really hurt. Medical personnel brought a cart out for Samuel, and he was whisked away to the locker room before being ruled out with an ankle injury.

He had four catches for 43 yards to go with 21 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown. San Francisco was up 21-0 when he was taken off the field.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, middle, reacts as he is carted off the field during the first half on Sunday.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, middle, reacts as he is carted off the field during the first half on Sunday. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Over the last few seasons, Samuel has become the jack of all trades for the 49ers. The 2019 second-round pick was set to get an even more elevated role as quarterback Brock Purdy took the reins from an injured Jimmy Garoppolo last week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Entering Week 14, Samuel had 50 catches for 569 yards and two touchdowns and 207 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. He was coming off an All-Pro season in 2021.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.

2022 FIFA World Cup

Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup Scores & Schedule

Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Highlights

2022 FIFA World Cup Standings