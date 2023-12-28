49ers' Deebo Samuel fires back at Brock Purdy criticism, appears to get caught up in prank

San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel pushed back at criticism aimed at quarterback Brock Purdy from former NFL star Cam Newton and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons.

After Newton called Purdy a "game manager" rather than a "game changer" last week, he posted critical emojis on X as the 49ers lost to the Baltimore Ravens 33-19. Parsons also wrote on X that the play-calling for Purdy down 21 points "should tell you all you need to know."

Samuel defended his teammate in his appearance on "Up & Adams."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"First of all, Cam Newton, stop texting my phone, bro. You was a fan like two weeks ago," he told Kay Adams. "That's mad crazy. You wanted me on your podcast after talking about my quarterback, which is funny to me.

"But back to Micah Parsons. Bro, we beat you a long time ago. I don't get why he's so bothered about what we got going on over here or whatever the case may be."

FROM OUTKICK: RUSSELL WILSON BENCHED FOR FINAL TWO GAMES AND QUARTERBACK’S DAYS WITH BRONCOS ARE ALL BUT OVER

Purdy had a bad day and was eventually knocked out of the game because of an injury. He was being touted as an MVP candidate before his unraveling against the Ravens.

"It's the Niners. It's the effect we have on everybody. Nobody wants to see us win, and they all quick to point fingers when things don't go the way they're supposed to go," Samuel added. "Everybody knows we're still the best team in the league. It's just crazy how much they try to bring him down. I mean, the guy still threw for 255 (yards).

"It's the NFL, it's going to happen. You can't control how tipped balls fly 25, 30 feet in the air and just giving guys opportunities to catch them."

CHIEFS GREAT CALLS OUT PATRICK MAHOMES, TRAVIS KELCE OVER OUTBURSTS: 'ACTING LIKE SPOILED LITTLE BRATS'

As the dust cleared, Newton fired back at Samuel, saying he didn’t even have the 49ers wide receiver’s phone number.

"Whoever calling you, that ain’t my phone calling you," Newton said.

It appeared Samuel was caught up in an elaborate prank. The SF Niners fan account posted a Snapchat message chain showing people concocting the plan. Panthers beat writer Sheena Quick also got hold of some text messages that showed someone pretending to be Newton and writing in his patented style.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Whatever the case may be, the 49ers can get back on track Sunday against the Washington Commanders and the following week against the Los Angeles Rams.