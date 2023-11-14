49ers' Arik Armstead accuses Jaguars player of 'dirty play'

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead took issue with an alleged "dirty play" committed by Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Brandon Scherff on Sunday.

In the midst of the 49ers’ 34-3 blowout of the Jaguars, Armstead accused Scherff of tripping him and kicking him early in the game. Armstead left the game in the first quarter with a knee injury but was able to return to action. He was asked about it after the game.

"He tripped me, kicked me in my knee and kind of messed up my day. … I didn’t know what happened," Armstead said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. "I have a lot of respect for him, but tripping me, kicking me in my knee, (I) could have got seriously hurt. It was just a dirty play."

Armstead had a half-sack and three tackles during the game.

He has played in all of the 49ers’ nine games so far this season. He has recorded three sacks with 18 tackles on one of the best defensive lines in the NFL.

San Francisco got to Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence five times.

Javon Hargrave recorded 1.5 sacks, Nick Bosa had 1.5 sacks and Chase Young had a half-sack in his 49ers debut.

The 49ers improved to 6-3 on the season, and the Jaguars fell to 6-3. San Francisco is tied for the division lead with the Seattle Seahawks. The Jaguars are in first place alone in the AFC South.