Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

San Francisco 49ers

49ers' Arik Armstead accuses Jaguars player of 'dirty play'

Armstead has played well on a top-tier defensive line

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 13 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 13

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead took issue with an alleged "dirty play" committed by Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Brandon Scherff on Sunday.

In the midst of the 49ers’ 34-3 blowout of the Jaguars, Armstead accused Scherff of tripping him and kicking him early in the game. Armstead left the game in the first quarter with a knee injury but was able to return to action. He was asked about it after the game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Arik Armstead taken off

Arik Armstead, #91 of the San Francisco 49ers, walks off the field with an apparent injury during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on Nov. 12, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Arik Armstead lines up

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead, #91, lines up for a play during the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 12, 2023 at  EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. (David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"He tripped me, kicked me in my knee and kind of messed up my day. … I didn’t know what happened," Armstead said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. "I have a lot of respect for him, but tripping me, kicking me in my knee, (I) could have got seriously hurt. It was just a dirty play."

Armstead had a half-sack and three tackles during the game.

BILLS' JOSH ALLEN 'ONE OF THE MOST BAFFLING PEOPLE IN FOOTBALL,' SUPER BOWL CHAMP SAYS

He has played in all of the 49ers’ nine games so far this season. He has recorded three sacks with 18 tackles on one of the best defensive lines in the NFL.

San Francisco got to Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence five times.

Javon Hargrave recorded 1.5 sacks, Nick Bosa had 1.5 sacks and Chase Young had a half-sack in his 49ers debut.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chase Young stares down

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Chase Young, #92, lines up for a play during the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 12, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. (David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The 49ers improved to 6-3 on the season, and the Jaguars fell to 6-3. San Francisco is tied for the division lead with the Seattle Seahawks. The Jaguars are in first place alone in the AFC South.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.