Bills' Josh Allen 'one of the most baffling people in football,' Super Bowl champ says

Super Bowl champion Joe Theismann broke down Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s play on Monday ahead of the team’s prime-time matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Allen and the Bills entered the game with a 5-4 record. Allen has 2,423 passing yards with 18 touchdown passes and nine interceptions through the halfway point of the season. Allen hasn’t looked like himself for the most part.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The team has curious losses to the New York Jets, New England Patriots and Cincinnati Bengals this season. The team also was nearly upset by the New York Giants in Week 6. Allen has not played at the MVP level he’s been at in two of the last three seasons, despite him leading the NFL in completion percentage with a 71.3% rate.

Theismann, who appeared on OutKick’s "Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich," suggested he was confused about the streakiness of Allen.

WIFE OF LEGENDARY NFL HEAD COACH BLASTS BILL BELICHICK, URGES RETIREMENT: 'I HOPE HE NEVER WINS AGAIN'

"Josh, to me, is one of the most baffling people in football. You see his ability to throw, you see his ability to run, you see how physical he is. And then all of a sudden he does something, and you scratch your head and go why," Theismann said. "And then he goes and sits on the sidelines, and he has this look on his face, and it looks like in his head he’s doing the same thing that I’m doing, saying, ‘Why did he do that? Why make that kind of a decision? Why make that kind of throw?’"

The former Washington Redskins star believes Allen has yet to reach his peak and dished on what he wants to see more of the Bills quarterback moving forward.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I still believe he’s an untapped resource for the Buffalo Bills. I’d love to see him slide a little bit more. I don’t know if that’s in his nature," Theismann said. "I’d love to see him throw the ball away. He tries to make every play, and that’s a double-edged sword. If you try to make every play, good things aren’t going to happen. If you do make a big play, everybody goes ‘woo’ and you say, ‘OK, I got it.’ And then all of a sudden you make a couple bad ones, and now you’re sort of back and forth."