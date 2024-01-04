Expand / Collapse search
NFL

4 NFL teams see no Pro Bowl selections as rosters announced

3 teams had 7 or more players selected to the Pro Bowl

The NFL Pro Bowl rosters are stacked with some of the biggest and brightest stars, including eight players from the San Francisco 49ers and seven from the Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys.

While it was a celebration for most teams, there were four teams that did not see players initially get selected to the Pro Bowl on Wednesday.

Derrick Brown rushes the passer

Derrick Brown, #95 of the Carolina Panthers, tackles Cordarrelle Patterson, #84 of the Atlanta Falcons, during an NFL game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Dec 17, 2023. (David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers, Carolina Panthers, Washington Commanders and New England Patriots were shutout of the Pro Bowl rosters. Guys like Jordan Love, Derrick Brown, Adam Thielen, Kamren Curl, Terry McLaurin and Kyle Dugger were initially on the roster.

Two teams, however, saw some of their players get named alternates.

Jordan Love and Jaire Alexander

Jordan Love, #10, and Jaire Alexander, #23 of the Green Bay Packers, walk off the field after a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field on Nov. 5, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Packers’ alternates include Rashan Gary, Kenny Clark, Elgton Jenkins, Jaire Alexander and Keisean Nixon. The Panthers’ alternates include Brown, Brian Burns, Johnny Hekker and JJ Jansen. 

The Patriots may have seen some Pro Bowlers if the roster was not riddled with injuries. It is the first time since 2000 the team has not had a player make the Pro Bowl, according to ESPN. 

For the Commanders, it is the first time since 1993 the team has not had a Pro Bowler. Washington traded Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears earlier this season. He was named to his first Pro Bowl.

Alternates can be invited to the Pro Bowl Games if players drop out.

Bill Belichick and Myles Bryant

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick talks to CB Myles Bryant in the second half. The Patriots lost to the Buffalo Bills, 27-21. (Danielle Parhizkaran/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

The Pro Bowl Games are set to begin on Feb. 1 in Orlando, Florida.

