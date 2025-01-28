Eagles fan, 18, on life support after falling from street light pole during celebration: report

A Philadelphia Eagles fan is reportedly fighting for his life after a tragedy while celebrating the Birds' NFC title.

The fan, just 18 years old, fell from a light pole on the corner of 15th and Market streets in Philly, according to ABC 6 in Philly. City officials have urged fans not to climb the poles during their celebrations.

Two years ago, when the Eagles made Super Bowl LVII, also against the Kansas City Chiefs, poles were greased up to prevent fans from climbing.

The man was transported to Jefferson Hospital after suffering brain trauma.

Several other fans were also spotted climbing poles throughout the city.

There were several scary incidents on Sunday night, including a shooting, stabbing and other assaults. Four people were arrested, and 31 citations were handed down. Three other people were injured after a woman crashed her car into a crowd of people, several hours after the game had ended.

The Eagles walloped the Washington Commanders, 55-23, thanks to seven rushing scores on the day. Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts each had a hat trick.

It's the third time the Eagles will be playing for the Lombardi Trophy since 2018, splitting their first two appearances. Seven years ago, they defeated the New England Patriots, 41-33, in Super Bowl LII thanks to the magic of Nick Foles.

The Chiefs are looking to become the first team in NFL history to win the Lombardi Trophy three times in a row. Kansas City is the fourth team to play in three consecutive Super Bowls, joining the Dolphins from 1971-73, the Bills in the early '90s (who played in four straight), and the Patriots from 2016-18.

