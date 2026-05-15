2026 NFL Strength of Schedule: Easiest and Hardest Slates After Release

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The wait for the 2026 NFL schedule is finally over.

We all love the hype videos, but who has smoothest path to the playoffs, and which franchises face an uphill climb? Let's take a dive into each team's strength of schedule based on opponents’ combined winning percentage from the 2025 season. Here’s how all 32 teams stack up.

Which Team Has the Hardest Schedule in 2026?

The Bears are set to have the stiffest competition in 2026. Their foes have a combined opponent winning percentage of .550 in 2025.

Which Team Has the Weakest Schedule in 2026?

The Browns will face the easiest road in the 2025 NFL season, with a combined opponent winning percentage of .429 in 2025.

2026 NFL Strength of Schedule

Chicago Bears - 0.550 (toughest road) Miami Dolphins - 0.542 Green Bay Packers - 0.538 Arizona Cardinals - 0.538 Kansas City Chiefs - 0.536 New England Patriots - 0.531 Las Vegas Raiders - 0.529 Buffalo Bills - 0.528 Los Angeles Chargers - 0.522 Carolina Panthers - 0.521 Minnesota Vikings - 0.519 New York Jets - 0.517 Los Angeles Rams - 0.516 Seattle Seahawks - 0.514 Denver Broncos - 0.512 Washington Commanders - 0.502 New York Giants - 0.498 San Francisco 49ers - 0.497 Pittsburgh Steelers - 0.495 Dallas Cowboys - 0.493 Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 0.491 Jacksonville Jaguars - 0.490 Philadelphia Eagles - 0.481 Baltimore Ravens - 0.479 Tennessee Titans - 0.476 Houston Texans - 0.474 Detroit Lions - 0.467 Atlanta Falcons - 0.465 Indianapolis Colts - 0.465 Cincinnati Bengals - 0.450 New Orleans Saints - 0.434 Cleveland Browns - 0.429 (easiest path)