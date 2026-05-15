2026 NFL Strength of Schedule: Easiest and Hardest Slates After Release

The wait for the 2026 NFL schedule is finally over.
We all love the hype videos, but who has smoothest path to the playoffs, and which franchises face an uphill climb? Let's take a dive into each team's strength of schedule based on opponents’ combined winning percentage from the 2025 season. Here’s how all 32 teams stack up.
Which Team Has the Hardest Schedule in 2026?
The Bears are set to have the stiffest competition in 2026. Their foes have a combined opponent winning percentage of .550 in 2025.
Which Team Has the Weakest Schedule in 2026?
The Browns will face the easiest road in the 2025 NFL season, with a combined opponent winning percentage of .429 in 2025.
2026 NFL Strength of Schedule
- Chicago Bears - 0.550 (toughest road)
- Miami Dolphins - 0.542
- Green Bay Packers - 0.538
- Arizona Cardinals - 0.538
- Kansas City Chiefs - 0.536
- New England Patriots - 0.531
- Las Vegas Raiders - 0.529
- Buffalo Bills - 0.528
- Los Angeles Chargers - 0.522
- Carolina Panthers - 0.521
- Minnesota Vikings - 0.519
- New York Jets - 0.517
- Los Angeles Rams - 0.516
- Seattle Seahawks - 0.514
- Denver Broncos - 0.512
- Washington Commanders - 0.502
- New York Giants - 0.498
- San Francisco 49ers - 0.497
- Pittsburgh Steelers - 0.495
- Dallas Cowboys - 0.493
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 0.491
- Jacksonville Jaguars - 0.490
- Philadelphia Eagles - 0.481
- Baltimore Ravens - 0.479
- Tennessee Titans - 0.476
- Houston Texans - 0.474
- Detroit Lions - 0.467
- Atlanta Falcons - 0.465
- Indianapolis Colts - 0.465
- Cincinnati Bengals - 0.450
- New Orleans Saints - 0.434
- Cleveland Browns - 0.429 (easiest path)
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