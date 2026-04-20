2026 NFL Draft Odds: How Many Players From Each Power 4 Go in Round 1?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bookmakers note that, because information is king when it comes to the NFL Draft, it's difficult for them to win the day.

This also means that analysts and fans who've been paying close attention, or have an inside scoop, could be in a good position when wagering on how many players from each major conference will be selected in Round 1.

Let's take a look at those odds at Draftkings Sportsbook as of April 22.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

2026 NFL Draft

Total Big Ten players selected in first round

Under 11.5: -165 (bet $10 to win $16.06 total)

Over 11.5: +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Total ACC players selected in first round

Under 6.5: -700 (bet $10 to win $11.43 total)

Over 6.5: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

What to know: Based on the odds, the ACC could have only a handful of players come off the board on Thursday night. And there's also some analysis that supports those odds. In his most recent mock draft, FOX Sports lead college football analyst Joel Klatt has five players from the ACC going in the first round. On his list from Miami are Francis Mauigoa (projected No. 4 pick), Rueben Bain Jr. (No. 12) and Akheem Mesidor (No. 15). Also from the ACC, he projects two Clemson Tigers — T.J. Parker and Blake Miller — will come off the board at 22 and 23, respectively.

Total Big 12 players selected in first round

Under 5.5: -270 (bet $10 to win $13.70 total)

Over 5.5: +190 (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Total SEC players selected in first round

Under 8.5: -185 (bet $10 to win $15.41 total)

Over 8.5: +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total)

What to know: In the 2025 NFL Draft, 15 players from the SEC were selected in Round 1. Will the conference where "it just means more" continue its first-round reign in 2026? According to FOX Sports NFL analyst Bucky Brooks, bettors might want to keep their eyes on the Over. He's predicting that nine players from the SEC will hear their names on Thursday. That includes Mansoor Delane (LSU), Monroe Freeling (Georgia), Jermod McCoy (Tennessee), Chase Bisontis (Texas A&M), Kadyn Proctor (Alabama), Keldric Faulk (Auburn), Cashius Howell (Texas A&M), Colton Hood (Tennessee) and KC Concepción (Texas A&M).