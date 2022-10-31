2022 World Series: Game 3 between Phillies-Astros postponed due to inclement weather

Game 3 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies has been postponed.

The forecast loomed over Citizens Bank Park all day, and when gates opened on Monday night, the tarp was already on the field as the grounds crew anticipated some inclement weather.

After using three independent weather experts to evaluate the forecast, MLB decided to call it and push the game until Tuesday at the same 8:03 p.m. first pitch.

The updated World Series schedule is as follows: Games 4 and 5 on Wednesday and Thursday night, respectively, in Philadelphia; Games 6 and 7 in Houston on Saturday and Sunday night, if necessary.

Lance McCullers Jr. was expected to pitch for the Astros against the Phillies’ Noah Syndergaard in Game 3. While that may still be the way manager Dusty Baker wants to use McCullers, we’ll see what the Astros decide to do.

Houston did not have a specific starter set for Game 4. Cristian Javier was the likely candidate, but the Houston Chronicle reported earlier Monday that a rainout could change things.

Could ace Justin Verlander, who gave up five runs in the Game 1 loss, be set up for the Wednesday contest as he would be on regular rest? Or does Baker stick with Javier, who dominated the Yankees on the road in Game 3 of the ALCS, and save Verlander for Game 5?

The Phillies, on the other hand, have already decided on what they will do. Manager Rob Thomson will be going with Ranger Suarez, who was scheduled to pitch Game 4 originally on Tuesday, in Game 3. Aaron Nola, who gave up five runs in Game 1 as well, will now go in Game 4, per the New York Post.

Syndergaard will get the ball in Game 5 unless he is used at some point out of the bullpen for Philadelphia in Games 3 or 4.

Philadelphia weather is expected to be much better on Tuesday with a high of 69 degrees and partial clouds.

The World Series is even after two games as the Astros took Game 2 behind solid offensive play from the top of their order. They began the game with three straight doubles off Zack Wheeler, with Jeremy Pena scoring Jose Altuve on his and Yordan Alvarez bringing home Pena in the next at-bat.

But the dagger was Alex Bregman in the cleanup spot. He launched his third home run of the postseason over the left-center wall in the bottom of the fifth inning to make it 5-0, a lead they wouldn’t give up.

The Phillies managed to bring home two runs late in the game, but closer Ryan Pressly cleaned it up to win one at home before hitting the road for three games.

The World Series hasn’t been in Philadelphia since 2009 when they lost to the New York Yankees. It’s been a tough place to play for opponents all postseason, and Phillies fans have been waiting ever so patiently for this moment to do their part in securing another championship for the city.