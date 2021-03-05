2021 Summit League men’s basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2021 Summit League men’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The tournament is set to begin on March 6 and will run until March 9. Eight of the league’s nine teams will compete at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota where fans will not be permitted to attend.

The tournament will kick off with top-seed South Dakota State taking on eighth-seeded Omaha on Saturday at 6:45 p.m. ET.

Here is the Summit League tournament schedule.

MARCH 6 - QUARTERFINALS

(1) South Dakota State vs. (8) Omaha

(4) Oral Roberts vs. (5) North Dakota

(2) South Dakota vs. (7) Western Illinois

(3) North Dakota State vs. (6) Kansas City

MARCH 8 - SEMIFINALS

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

MARCH 9 - SEMIFINALS

TBD vs. TBD

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

Max Abmas, Oral Roberts: Abmas was named the 2021 Summit League Men’s Basketball Player of the Year after averaging a league-high 27.2 points per game this season and ranks first in the NCAA in scoring.

A.J. Plitzuweit, South Dakota: Plitzuweit was named Newcomer of the Year after averaging 21.4 points per game. He ranks third in the league in assists and first in free-throw percentage.

Brandon McKissic, Kansas City: McKissic led the league in steals, earning Defensive Player of the Year honors. He also received second-team honors.

Grant Nelson, North Dakota State: Nelson averaged 7.7 points per game, 4.4 rebounds per game and was second in the league in blocks. He was named 2021 Summit League Sixth Man of the Year.

Tyree Ihenacho, North Dakota State: Ihenacho was named Freshman of the Year after averaging 9.6 points per game and 5.9 rebounds per game. He ranks among the top five in the league in assists and steals.