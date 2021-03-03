2021 Southern Conference women's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2021 Southern Conference women’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The conference tournament begins March 4 and runs through March 7. There will be eight teams in the tournament and each game will take place at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville in Asheville, N.C.

There will be 544 fans allowed to attend the tournament. Seating will be pushed to the upper seating bowl via pods of two people. No fans will be allowed at court level.

Here is the Southern Conference tournament schedule.

MARCH 4 – FIRST ROUND

(1) Samford vs. (8) East Tennessee State

(4) Wofford vs. (5) UNC Greensboro

(2) Mercer vs. (7) Western Carolina

(3) Chattanooga vs. (6) Furman

MARCH 5 – SEMIFINALS

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

MARCH 7 – CHAMPIONSHIP

TBD vs. TBD

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

Andrea Cournoyer, Samford: Cournoyer was named the Southern Conference Player of the Year after leading Samford to the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament. She is averaging 18 points and 2.9 assists per game.

Shannon Titus, Mercer: Titus is a senior for Mercer who earned a spot on the all-conference first team this season. She is averaging 13.7 points per game. Jaron Dougherty and Amoria Neal-Tysor are also among the tops in scoring in the conference as well.

Eboni Williams, Chattanooga: Williams was an all-conference and all-defensive player for the Mocs this season. She is averaging 12.7 points and 1.7 steals per game.

Lilly Hatton, Wofford: Hatton is among the best shooters in the conference. While averaging just about 10 points per game, she is shooting 49.7% from the floor.

CeCe Crudup, UNC Greensboro: The senior guard has helped push Greensboro into the fifth seed in the tournament. She is averaging 11.6 points per game this season.