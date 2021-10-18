2021-22 NBA season: What to know

The NBA 2021-22 season will open up Tuesday with some of the best teams in the league on the docket.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets will meet in a rematch of the Eastern Conference semifinals, and the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Golden State Warriors in a rematch of the Western Conference playoffs play-in game.

The rest of the league will return to the court on Oct. 20 and 21.

With the tip-off of the season just a few hours away, here’s what you need to know about the year.

**

Who is the defending NBA champion?

The Bucks won their first NBA title in 50 years when they defeated the Phoenix Suns. Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the Finals MVP.

Who is the reigning NBA MVP?

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic won the MVP for the 2020-21 season. He played 72 games for Denver and averaged a career-high 26.4 points per game. He also averaged 10.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists. He was an All-Star for the third straight season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

What are the NBA’s coronavirus rules?

About 95% of the NBA is reportedly vaccinated against the coronavirus going into the season. Those players who are unvaccinated have strict rules and are forced to sit out games in New York City and San Francisco due to local vaccine mandates.

Unvaccinated players will not be able to eat in the same room with vaccinated team members, must have lockers far away from vaccinated players and must stay masked and 6 feet away from others during team meetings. Teams were also told unvaccinated players will be "required to remain at their residence when in their home market," the Associated Press reported.

Unvaccinated players are also barred from visiting restaurants, bars, clubs, entertainment venues, large indoor gatherings and other so-called "higher-risk settings." The players did not have a vaccine mandate, but stat-crew staffs, team attendants and referees were told to be vaccinated.

Who are the rookies to watch?

Cade Cunningham was the No. 1 pick of the Detroit Pistons. Jalen Green was the No. 2 pick for the Houston Rockets after playing for the G League Ignite team, a basketball development program made up of prospects and veterans. The Cleveland Cavaliers’ Evan Mobley, Toronto Raptors’ Scottie Barnes and Orlando Magic’s Jalen Suggs rounded out the top five.

Who will not start the season on time?

Kyrie Irving has been at odds with the Nets and the NBA over his refusal to get the coronavirus vaccine. Brooklyn made the decision to sideline him instead of making him a part-time member of the team.

Indiana Pacers’ Caris LeVert, Denver Nuggets’ Jamal Murray, Los Angeles Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard, Golden State Warriors’ Klay Thomspon and New Orleans Pelicans’ Zion Williamson are among the top stars still healing from injuries.

Read below for a brief look at the teams.

**

2020-21 record: 41-31

2020-21 finish: 5th Eastern Conference

Head coach: Nate McMillan

Projected lineup: Trae Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic, De’Andre Hunter, John Collins, Clint Capela

2020-21 record: 36-36

2020-21 finish: 7th Eastern Conference

Head coach: Ime Udoka

Projected lineup: Marcus Smart, Josh Richardson, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Robert Williams

2020-21 record: 48-24

2020-21 finish: 2nd Eastern Conference

Head coach: Steve Nash

Projected lineup: James Harden, Joe Harris, Kevin Durant, Blake Griffin, Nic Claxton

2020-21 record: 33-39

2020-21 finish: 10th Eastern Conference

Head coach: James Borrego

Projected lineup: LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward, P.J. Washington, Mason Plumlee

2020-21 record: 31-41

2020-21 finish: 11th Eastern Conference

Head coach: Billy Donovan

Projected lineup: Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams, Nikola Vucevic

2020-21 record: 22-50

2020-21 finish: 13th Eastern Conference

Head coach: J.B. Bickerstaff

Projected lineup: Darius Garland, Collin Sexton, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen

2020-21 record: 42-30

2020-21 finish: 5th Western Conference

Head coach: Jason Kidd

Projected lineup: Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr., Dorian Finney-Smith, Kristaps Porzingis, Dwight Powell

2020-21 record: 47-25

2020-21 finish: 3rd Western Conference

Head coach: Michael Malone

Projected lineup: Facundo Campazzo, Will Barton, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic

2020-21 record: 20-52

2020-21 finish: 15th Eastern Conference

Head coach: Dwane Casey

Projected lineup: Killian Hayes, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant, Isaiah Stewart

2020-21 record: 39-33

2020-21 finish: 8th Western Conference

Head coach: Steve Kerr

Projected lineup: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, James Wiseman

2020-21 record: 17-55

2020-21 finish: 15th Western Conference

Head coach: Stephen Silas

Projected lineup: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Jae’Sean Tate, Christian Wood, Daniel Theis

2020-21 record: 34-38

2020-21 finish: 9th Eastern Conference

Head coach: Rick Carlisle

Projected lineup: Malcolm Brogdon, Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner

2020-21 record: 47-25

2020-21 finish: 4th Western Conference

Head coach: Ty Lue

Projected lineup: Reggie Jackson, Eric Bledsoe, Paul George, Marcus Morris, Ivan Zubac

2020-21 record: 42-30

2020-21 finish: 7th Western Conference

Head coach: Frank Vogel

Projected lineup: Russell Westbrook, Wayne Ellington, LeBron James, Trevor Ariza, Anthony Davis

2020-21 record: 38-34

2020-21 finish: 9th Western Conference

Head coach: Taylor Jenkins

Projected lineup: Ja Morant, De’Anthony Melton, Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr., Steven Adams

2020-21 record: 40-32

2020-21 finish: 6th Eastern Conference

Head coach: Erik Spoelstra

Projected lineup: Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, P.J. Tucker, Bam Adebayo

2020-21 record: 46-26

2020-21 finish: 3rd Eastern Conference

Head coach: Mike Budenholzer

Projected lineup: Jrue Holiday, Pat Connughton, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez

2020-21 record: 23-49

2020-21 finish: 13th Western Conference

Head coach: Chris Finch

Projected lineup: D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Karl-Anthony Towns

2020-21 record: 31-41

2020-21 finish: 11th Western Conference

Head coach: Willie Green

Projected lineup: Devonte’ Graham, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Brandon Ingram, Naji Marshall, Jonas Valanciunas

2020-21 record: 41-31

2020-21 finish: 4th Eastern Conference

Head coach: Tom Thibodeau

Projected lineup: Kemba Walker, R.J. Barrett, Evan Fournier, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson

2020-21 record: 22-50

2020-21 finish: 14th Western Conference

Head coach: Mark Daigneault

Projected lineup: Josh Giddey, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Darius Bazley, Isaiah Roby

2020-21 record: 21-51

2020-21 finish: 14th Eastern Conference

Head coach: Jamahl Mosley

Projected lineup: Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Gary Harris, Jonathan Isaac, Wendell Carter Jr.

2020-21 record: 49-23

2020-21 finish: 1st Eastern Conference

Head coach: Doc Rivers

Projected lineup: Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Danny Green, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid

2020-21 record: 51-21

2020-21 finish: 2nd Western Conference

Head coach: Monty Williams

Projected lineup: Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Deandre Ayton

2020-21 record: 42-30

2020-21 finish: 6th Western Conference

Head coach: Chauncy Billups

Projected lineup: Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum, Norman Powell, Robert Covington, Jusuf Nurkic

2020-21 record: 31-41

2020-21 finish: 12th Western Conference

Head coach: Luke Walton

Projected lineup: De’Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Harrison Barnes, Richaun Holmes

2020-21 record: 33-39

2020-21 finish: 10th Western Conference

Head coach: Gregg Popovich

Projected lineup: Dejounte Murray, Derrick White, Keldon Johnson, Doug McDermott, Jakob Poeltl

2020-21 record: 27-45

2020-21 finish: 12th Western Conference

Head coach: Nick Nurse

Projected lineup: Fred VanVleet, Goran Dragic, OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Chris Boucher

2020-21 record: 52-20

2020-21 finish: 1st Western Conference

Head coach: Quin Snyder

Projected lineup: Mike Conley Jr., Donovan Mitchell, Bojan Bogdanovic, Royce O’Neale, Rudy Gobert

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

2020-21 record: 34-38

2020-21 finish: 8th Western Conference

Head coach: Wes Unseld Jr.

Projected lineup: Spencer Dinwiddie, Bradley Beal, Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma, Daniel Gafford