2020 RBC Heritage: What to know about the event

The 2020 RBC Heritage is going to be the second event on the PGA Tour calendar once the season officially starts up again Thursday.

The RBC Heritage will follow the Charles Schwab Challenge. The season was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A few PGA Tour golfers have participated in two charity events as states began to reopen. Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff took part in the TaylorMade Driving Relief at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Fla. Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning played in Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Charity at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Fla.

The RBC Heritage was set to take place in April before it was moved to June.

The RBC Heritage began play in 1969 with Arnold Palmer taking the win in the first event. The event was previously known as the Heritage Golf Classic (1969-1970), Sea Pines Heritage Classic (1971-1976, 1979), Heritage Classic (1977-1978), Sea Pines Heritage (1980-1986), MCI Heritage Golf Classic (1987-1994), MCI Classic (1995-2000), WorldCom Classic – The Heritage of Golf (2001-2002), MCI Heritage (2003-2005), Verizon Heritage (2006-2010) and The Heritage (2011).

The RBC Heritage was initially canceled a month before the PGA announced it was rescheduling the event.

Here are some things to know about the RBC Heritage.

**

WHERE: Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

WHEN: June 18-21

PURSE: $7.1 million

TV: Golf Channel, CBS Sports

**

LAST FIVE WINNERS

2019: C.T. PAN

C.T. Pan won the RBC Heritage in 2019. He defeated Matt Kuchar by one stroke and finished with a score of 12 under par.

**

2018: SATOSHI KODAIRA

Satoshi Kodaira became the first Japanese golfer to win the event. He held off Kim Si-woo in a playoff in 2018. He finished 12 under par for the event.

**

2017: WESLEY BRYAN

Wesley Bryan was the last American to win the RBC Heritage. In 2017, he defeated Luke Donald by one stroke. He finished 13 under.

**

2016: BRANDEN GRACE

Branden Grace won the tournament in 2016, finishing two strokes ahead of Luke Donald and Russell Knox. He scored a 9 under par.

**

2015: JIM FURYK

Jim Furyk came away with his second RBC Heritage victory in 2015. He narrowly defeated Kevin Kisner in a playoff. He scored an 18-under par — the best score at the event since Brian Gay scored a record 20-under par in 2009.