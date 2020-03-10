2020 Pac-12 Conference men's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2020 Pac-12 Conference men’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The tournament is set to begin March 11 and run through March 14, taking place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Each of the conference’s 12 teams made the tournament.

Here is the schedule for the Pac-12 tournament.

MARCH 11 – FIRST ROUND

No. 8 Oregon State vs. No. 9 Utah (3 p.m. ET)

No. 5 Arizona vs. No. 12 Washington (5:30 p.m. ET)

No. 7 Stanford vs. No. 109 California (9 p.m. ET)

No. 6 Colorado vs. No. 11 Washington (11:30 p.m. ET)

MARCH 12 – QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 Oregon vs. First Round Winner (3 p.m. ET)

No. 4 USC vs. First Round Winner (5:30 p.m. ET)

No. 2 UCLA vs. First Round Winner (9 p.m. ET)

No. 3 Arizona State vs. First Round Winner (11:30 p.m. ET)

MARCH 13 – SEMIFINALS

Quarterfinal Winner vs. Quarterfinal Winner (9 p.m. ET)

Quarterfinal Winner vs. Quarterfinal Winner (11:30 p.m. ET)

MARCH 14 – FINAL

Semifinal Winner vs. Semifinal Winner (10:30 p.m. ET)

PAC-12 CONFERENCE MEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

PAYTON PRITCHARD, OREGON: Payton Pritchard was named the Pac-12 Player of the Year for the 2019-20 season. Pritchard, a senior, averaged 20.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game.

ZEKE NNAJI, ARIZONA: Zeke Nnaji was named the Freshman of the Year in the Pac-12. Nnaji averaged 16.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per game for the Wildcats.

TRES TINKLE, OREGON STATE: Tres Tinkle was named to the All-Pac-12 First Team for the third time in his collegiate career. The Beavers’ senior forward averaged 18.4 points and 7 rebounds during the regular season.

MCKINLEY WRIGHT IV, COLORADO: McKinley Wright IV, a junior guard, received All-Pac-12 honors for the 2019-20 season. Wright is averaging 14.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.

CHRIS SMITH, UCLA: Chris Smith came away with All-Pac-12 honors. Smith is averaging 13.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game for the Bruins.

2019 CHAMPIONS

Oregon won the title in 2019. The Ducks defeated Washington, 66-48. Payton Pritchard was named tournament MVP.