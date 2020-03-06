2020 Mid-American Conference men's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2020 Mid-American Conference men’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The tournament is set to begin March 9 and run through March 14. The first round of games takes place at the campus of the highest-seeded school. The quarterfinals through the championship are set to take place at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

Each of the conference’s 12 teams made the tournament.

Here is the schedule for the MAC tournament.

MARCH 9 – FIRST ROUND

No. 8 Ohio vs. No. 9 Central Michigan (7 p.m. ET)

No. 5 Buffalo vs. No. 12 Miami (OH) (7:30 p.m. ET)

No. 7 Toledo vs. No. 10 Western Michigan (7 p.m. ET)

No. 6 Kent State vs. No. 11 Eastern Michigan (7 p.m. ET)

MARCH 12 – QUARTERFINALS

No.1 Akron vs. First Round Winner (Noon ET)

No. 4 Northern Illinois vs. First Round Winner

No. 2 Bowling Green vs. First Round Winner

No. 3 Ball State vs. First Round Winner

MARCH 13 – SEMIFINALS

Quarterfinal Winner vs. Quarterfinal Winner

Quarterfinal Winner vs. Quarterfinal Winner

MARCH 14 – CHAMPIONSHIP

Semifinal Winner vs. Semifinal Winner

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE MEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

LOREN CRISTIAN JACKSON, AKRON: Loren Cristian Jackson is one of the top scorers in the Mid-American Conference. Jackson was averaging 19.8 points per game during the regular season.

EUGENE GERMAN, NORTHERN ILLINOIS: Eugene German led the Mid-American Conference in scoring during the 2019-20 regular season. German has been averaging 20.5 points per game heading into the conference tournament.

JUSTIN TURNER, BOWLING GREEN: Justin Turner played 25 games during the regular season but still managed to stay on top of the leaderboard in the scoring department. He averaged 18.8 points per game for the Falcons.

TAHJAI TEAGUE, BALL STATE: Tahjai Teague is one of the top players for the Cardinals this season. He finished the regular season with 14.4 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.

JAYVON GRAVES, BUFFALO: Jayvon Graves led Buffalo during the regular season with 17.1 points per game and 5.5 rebounds per game. Graves was among the top scorers in the MAC.

2019 CHAMPION

Buffalo has won the last two MAC titles. Last year, the Bulls defeated Bowling Green 87-73.